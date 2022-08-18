West Michigan Whitecaps There is still plenty of time to head out to LMCU ball park as the Whitecaps have 3 homestands left. This Friday is Pirate Night and there will be a fire eater at the ballpark. This Saturday there will be fireworks after the game. This Sunday is Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital family day. Kids can run the bases after the game. The first 1,000 kids eat free.

Air Zoo Free Steam Event Join the Air Zoo for their last Steam Saturday of the summer. This is a day full of fun, hands on, science-based experiences. The event takes place from 11am to 3pm and will be outside weather permitting. Several local businesses and Air Zoo educators will be participating in the event. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

Danish Festival The Danish Festival is taking place this weekend going on now until Sunday. Admission is free and there are so many family friendly events to participate in. On Saturday there is a Lego building competition, as well as the Meijer Grand Dansk parade. The downtown food court will be open Friday and Saturday so make sure to try some great Danish food the festival has to offer.

Wag and Wade Dog Swim The Wag n Wade Dog Swim is taking place this Saturday at the Richmond Pool. The event is free and open to everyone. It involves 4, 1-hour sessions, each having room for up to 200 dogs. Provided will be dog waste bags, drinking water for dogs and tennis balls. Please bring a leash for your dog, a towel, a dog life jacket, paw booties and paper proof of a rabies vaccination. Registrations is required and you can find out more about the event here.

MORE WEEKEND FAMILY FUN:

Free Zumba at Roosevelt Park

August 19th 6:15pm-7:00 PM

The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation wants you to get outside and moving as they are bringing out their fitness instructor for free Zumba at Roosevelt Park. This is part of their free outdoor fitness series. No registration is required, you can simply drop in. All fitness levels and ages are welcome.

Art on the Riverfront 2022

Art on the Riverfront is a fun one-day event that takes place on the boardwalk in Grand Haven. There will be an art competition that the artists showcasing their artwork will compete in. The event is also close by to the farmer’s market, sidewalk sales going on and several downtown Grand haven shops and businesses.

Join our friends at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park for tons of family farm-time fun! You’ll get to work together on a quilting project and complete farm “chore challenges” along with farm-inspired stories, games, music and more! Stop by between 11am and 2pm on Friday for all the fun – it’s free with admission!

Saturday morning at 10am it’s time to get the kids out and active! As a part of the Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation department’s Free Outdoor Fitness Series, you can attend free yoga! Kids will use the theme of the week to develop their own postures and yoga flow and it’s geared toward kids ages 2-10 years old. Just drop in at Pleasant Park!

Here’s a good one for teens! RLM Amusements is open on Saturday from 12pm-10pm. For $10, you can get in the door for all day play on dozens of pinball machines and arcade games. Pinball games include Godzilla pro, Avengers Infinity Quest premium and Jurassic Park premium. They also have classic arcade games such a Galaga, Ms Pac-Man, Moon Patrol and Donkey Kong and other games such as NFL Blitz ’99, Big Buck Hunter Pro, Fast and The Furious, a foosball table and an air hockey table. Call to see if there are any schedule changes before heading out at (616) 350-4088.