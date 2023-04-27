1.Final Weekend for Butterflies are Blooming

This is the final weekend to check out the Fred and Dorothy Fichter Butterflies Are Blooming exhibit at the Frederik Meijer Gardens. Explore the beauty of 7,000 tropical butterflies in a lovely 85 degree-controlled environment. You won’t want to miss it. You can learn more about the butterflies and how to get involved here.

2. West MI Ballet Hosts Cinderella

The West Michigan Youth Ballet is putting on Cinderella at the Forest Hills Fine Arts Center! You can catch this showing on April 29th at 1pm and 4:30pm. Watch the classic tale come to life as over 60 talented West Michigan dancers take the stage and bring the magic to life. You can learn more information about the event here.

3. Berlin Raceway Superhero Night

The Berlin Raceway is hosting a Superhero night. Kids 15 and under get in free. Dress like a superhero and get into the action as there were vintage and 4-cylinder race cars. You can learn more information about the event here.

4. MSU Observatory Astronomy Night 4/29

The MSU Observatory is hosting a StateWide Astronomy Night on April 29th from 7pm to 10pm. The event is free and there will be plenty of fun. There will be live music, hands-on activity, and public observing. Learn a lot and have fun learning about astronomy and the wonders of the night sky. You can learn more information about the event here on their Facebook page.

Grand Rapids Lantern Festival John Ball Zoo

The Grand Rapids Lantern festival is going on now. You are going to want to check it out as the festival is simply breath taking. The festival features handcrafted, and authentic Asian lantern displays that will illuminate the Zoo. You can find more information about the lantern festival here.

Arbor Day Big Tree Hunt Pierce Cedar Creek Institute 4/28

The arbor day big tree hunt is taking place this Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Discover big trees, practice your identification skills, and more! The event is geared for ages 9 and plus. Pre-registration is encouraged. You can find our more information, how to register, as well admission prices here.

ArborFest 2023 Roberto Clemente Park 4/28-4/29

Are you excited to plant trees? The 2023 ArborFest is taking place on 4/28 from 1pm-4pm and on 4/29 from 9am-4pm. The event is free, and you can come on out to volunteer for a community wide tree planting event. The goal is to plant 200 trees this year. You can find out more information and how to volunteer here.

Dia at the Library Madison Square Branch 4/28

Dia is a national initiative that puts an importance of literacy for all children of all the backgrounds. On 4/28 from 10am to 5:30pm, there will be a special Grab & Go Activity kit where you can enter to win a raffle prize. You can learn more information here.

Grand Raggidy Roller Derby 2023 Season Opener

Roller derby is back and the 2023 season is here for the Grand Raggidy Roller Derby. Grab your family and friends as the first game takes place on 4/29 at 3pm. You can learn more information about the roller derby here.

Free Admission Blandford Nature Center 4/22

If you are looking for some free outside fun, The Blandford Nature Center is offering free admission the entire month of April. All of Blandford’s trails will be open for free at no cost as well as the Mary Jane Dockeray Visitor Center. There will also be full free access to their 264 acres. You can learn more information here.

Getty Drive In is now open for the season

The Getty Drive-In is once again open for the season! Nothing spells warm weather in Michigan than a trip to the historic Getty Drive-In. You can check out movie showings and more information here.

Craig’s Cruisers

It is always a good time to go to Craig’s Cruisers, especially on the weekends. With so many different attractions to choose from, you can easily have hours of family fun. Craig’s Cruisers also has you covered when it comes to lunch and dinner. The fun center offers a delicious buffet that features gourmet in-house meals. There are several specials now, so you and your family can have lots of fun and save a bit. Find more information about Craig’s Cruisers promotions here.

Grand Rapids Public Museum

There is a lot of fun to be had and exciting things to learn about at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. Currently, the museum is featuring over 10 exhibits. You can learn about the featured exhibits, general admission and other information here.

Allegan Event Spring Special

If you are looking for some affordable and active fun this Saturday, check out the Allegan Event. Enjoy and get lost in the biggest indoor ropes course in Michigan, play some games in the arcade and more. You can find more information about the event here.

Air Zoo

Great ready to explore the wonders of space and America’s rich aviation history at the Air Zoo. Think like a scientist as you explore many different wonders of space and aerodynamics. You can learn more about all the rides, exhibits and aircraft that the Air Zoo has to offer here.

Molly of Denali the Traveling Exhibit Series Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is happy to present “The Traveling Exhibit Series: Molly of Denali.” The popular PBS show is visiting the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. You can explore the wonders of Alaska through hands-on activities! Check out all the fun and learn more information here.

Wimee’s Dream Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

“Wimee’s Dream” has an exhibit at the Grand Rapid’s Children’s Museum. Based on the hit PBS show, this exhibit allows kids to explore and imagine. Going on now through September, there is plenty of time to see this exhibit. You can find more information about the exhibit here.

Launch Grand Rapids

Launch Grand Rapids is open rain or shine and offers a lot of fun attractions. From trampoline courts to attractions, you can have hours of fun. It features exciting events on the weekends for young adults as well. You can learn about general admission and other attractions here.

Dinosaurs at Dynomite Cocoon Art Space

Do you enjoy looking at interesting, fascinating and beautiful artwork? Artist Robert Jack is featuring a fun twist on modern artwork by putting dinosaurs into modern art. The Cocoon Art Space is hosting this free art display and you can learn more information here.

Westside Pickup Ultimate Frisbee 4/28

If you like playing ultimate frisbee, then check out the Westside Pickup Ultimate Frisbee event taking place at John Ball Park and Playground on April 28 at 6 p.m. This event is free, and all skill levels are welcome. Bring a friend and have some fun. You can learn more about the event here on the Westside Ultimate Frisbee Facebook page.

Parkrun at the Riverside Park 4/22

If you are looking for a fun and free way to get moving, then participate in the Parkrun at Riverside Park this Saturday, April 22 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The community is invited to run, walk or jog in this 5k event hosted by the City of Grand Rapids. You can learn more information about the event here.