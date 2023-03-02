This weekend’s top picks!

1. Butterflies are Blooming!

The Butterflies Are Blooming at the Frederik Meijer Gardens now until April 30th. Check out thousands of butterflies in the Lena Meijer Tropical Conservatory. You will forget your in Michigan as it is 85 degrees in the conservatory. You can find more information about the butterflies, admissions, and hours here.

2. Home and Garden Show

The West Michigan Home Garden Show is taking place this weekend. The show features 13 gardens, 5 seminar stages and over 300 local businesses. You can find more information about the Home Garden Show as well as ticket prices here.

3. Scooby Doo night Kalamazoo K wings 3/4/22, Kids Night 3/5/22

The Kalamazoo K-wings take the ice this Saturday for Scooby Doo and this Sunday for kids’ night! There will be a pup race across the ice after the first intermission. The K wings will be wearing special Scooby-Doo themed jerseys. You can also bring your dog to the games as the Scooby Doo night is taking over the traditional Pucks n Paws Game. You can find more information about the event here.

4. Saturday Investigations Grand Rapids Public Museum

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is hosting Saturday Investigations! This weekend’s Saturday investigation focusses on The Paradox of Poison. This class will specifically explore the wonders of the museum’s power of poison exhibit. Tickets are $7 or $2 with general admission. You can find more information about these investigations here.

Big Astronomy Grand Rapids Public Library Roger B Chaffee Planetarium

Explore the wonders of the night sky at the Grand Rapids public museum’s planetarium this weekend. There are several different showings that feature different stars, planets, and other astronomical wonders. You can find more information about each showing as well more information about the public museum here.

Family Storytime Ottawa Hills Branch Grand Rapids Public Library

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to come out to the Ottawa Hills Branch of the Grand Rapids Public Library for family Storytime. Enjoy great books, songs, fingerplays as well as hands on activities and fun! Storytime is free and you can find more information here.

Meet Me at the Library! Grand Rapids Public Library West Side Branch 3/4/22

The Grand Rapids Public Library West Side Branch is hosting Meet Me at the Library this Saturday, March 4th. You are encouraged to come to the library between 10:30 am and 1pm for some family fun and refreshments. Bring your friends and make some new ones of your own as these fun events feature toys, games and more. The event is free and you can find more information about it here.

Storytime Kits Grand Rapids Public Library

The Grand Rapids Public Library main branch is handing out free story time kits. These kits are designed for children ages 0 to 5. These kits come in both English and Spanish. You can find more information about the kits here.

Grand Rapids Griffins Vs Iowa Wild 3/3-3/4

The Grand Rapids Griffins face off against the Iowa Wild this weekend at home! Friday night’s game will be the traditional $2-dollar hot dog night. Saturday night is Star Wars night presented by DTE. There will be several character appearances and will be fun for the whole family. You can find more information about both games as well as ticket pricing here.

The Log Cabin Day Blandford Nature Center 3/4/22

This weekend you can travel back in time and explore the life of being a pioneer. The Robinsons-Khutic Log Cabin will be open for viewing this weekend on March 4th from 10am to 12pm. The 3rd grade students from the West Side Christian School will be present to provide historical interpretation. Admission is $3 a person and you can find more information here.

2023 Pi Day 5k Benefitting Soles 4 Souls Virtual 5K

Celebrate Pi Day with a cause this year this weekend by participating in this 5 k that benefits Soles 4 Souls! This virtual 5k or walk can be participated in anytime in March. The cost is $20 per person and 15 percent of that will be donated to Soles 4 Souls. You can find more information about the event here.

Saturday Investigations Grand Rapids Public Museum 3/4/23

Ready, Set, Play! Grand Rapids Public Library Madison Square Branch 3/4/23

The Grand Rapids Public Library Madison Square Branch is hosting Ready, Set, Play, this Saturday, 3/4, from 11am to 4pm. This free play event will help build social skills, communication, creativity and so much more. Elementary and middle schoolers who want to de stress and have fun are encouraged to come. The event is free, and you can find more information here.

The Queen Light Show: From Mercury with Love Roger B. Chaffe Planetarium 3/4/22

The Grand Rapids Public Museum Roger B. Chaffe Planetarium is hosting The Queen Light Show: From Mercury with Love. This spectacular show puts a fun new perspective on Queen classics. You can find more information here for this all-ages planetarium show.

World of Winter Grand Rapids

There is still plenty of time to check out the World of Winter! There are over 100 exhibits scattered across downtown Grand Rapids. From giant octopuses’ heads and hands on art there is something that is sure to wow everyone. You can find more information about the World of Winter and its exhibits here.