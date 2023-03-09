This weekend’s top picks!

1. Air Zoo and Grand Rapids Public Museum Membership Exchange

This month if you are a member of the Air Zoo or the Grand Rapids Public Museum there are featuring a membership exchange. That means during the month of March if you are an Air Zoo member you can enjoy the Grand Rapids Public Museum for free and vice versa! You can find more information about the membership exchange here at the Air Zoo’s website.

2. Grand Rapids Griffins VAI Purple Community Game 3/10

The Grand Rapids Griffins are home this weekend on 3/10 and 3/11. First, they face off against the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, March 10th at 7pm. This game is the 11th annual purple game that is presented by the Van Andel Institute. There will be a purple jersey auction as well as $2 hot dogs. You can find more information about Friday night’s game here.

3. Maple Syrup Festival at Kalamazoo Nature Center 3/11

The Maple Sugar festival is taking place this Saturday, March 11th for most of the day! There will be maple sugar tours, live music, a pancake breakfast and so much more. Taking place at the Kalamazoo Nature Center, this sure to be fun for the whole family. You can find more information about the festival as well as admission here.

4. Downtown Holland St. Partick Day Parade

The St. Patrick’s Day parade is taking place in downtown Holland this Saturday, March 11th at 12pm. Get your green on as you watch the parade in Downtown Holland starting East down 8th street at the 8th street marketplace. There will be Irish dancers, bagpipes, kilts and more! You can fid more information about the parade and all the fun here.

Ada Village Leprechaun Hunt 3/10/23

The Leprechaun Hunt in Ada Village is taking place on March 10th from 4pm to 6pm. You will receive a rainbow map that will help you find the hidden Ada Village Leprechauns. Find them all and win a free Leprechaun Ice Cream sandwich from the Ada Village General Store. The General Store is where you will start, and you can find more information about the Leprechaun Hunt here.

Open Studio I’m An Artist Community Studio 3/10-3/11

I’m An Artist is hosting an Open Studio for all ages on Friday, 3/10 from 3pm-4:30pmm and Saturday 3/11 from 10am-2pm. There will be tables set up to encourage your creative side. The open studio I donation based and is good for any age and artist ability. You can find more information about their open studio here.

Story Time I’m An Artist Community Studio 3/10

Join the I’m An Artist Community Studio this Friday from 9-10am. Join them each week for a fun story time as well as an art activity your child will get to participate in. Ages are 4 and up with a guardian. Online registration is required. You can find more information about the event as well as the cost here.

Craig’s Cruisers Toddler Time 3/10

Craigs Cruisers hosts Toddler Time on Fridays from 10am to 12pm. This is a special program that Craigs offers for parents and their young children. This is a great time for your child to explore the Trampoline and let out all of their energy. The program is designed for children 6 and under. You can learn more about the event as well as admissions here.

Grand Rapids Public Museum Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium

There are several fun exhibits, planetarium showings and more happening at the Grand Rapids Public Museum this weekend! The Roger B, Chaffe Planetarium has several showings this weekend for everyone. They include showings of Starlight Safari, Under Starlit skies, and Big astronomy Friday, 3/10. On Saturday, 3/11and Sunday 3/12, they are featuring Starlight Safari, Space School, Escher’s Universe, Under Starlit skies, Big Astronomy and the Queen Light show. You can learn more about the Roger B. Chafee Planetarium and the showings here.

Grand Rapids Public Museum Exhibits

The Grand Rapids Public Museum has so much for its visitors to explore! Right now, they are featuring the exhibits The Power of Poison, Fashion and Nature, Anishinabek: The people of this place, and Newcomers: The people of this place. You can find more information about these visiting exhibits as well as their permanent exhibits here.

Grand Rapids Griffins Vs. Cleveland Monsters 3/11

On 3/11 the Griffins face off against the Cleveland Monsters at 7pm. It is Trucker Hat giveaway night and their will be an opportunity to get players autographs after the game. You can find more information about the game here.