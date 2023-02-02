This Weekend’s Top Picks!

1. Michigan International Auto Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Michigan International Auto Show is going on now and it is a great time to bring the entire family down as there is something for everyone. Young kids can have the opportunity to drive the track as there is a small race area set up, if you’re a dog lover, Subaru has a dog area! The Michigan International Auto Show is going on now through February 5th. You can learn more information about what the Michigan International Auto Show has to offer to you and your family here.

2. South Haven Ice Breaker Festival

The South Have Ice Breaker festival 2023 is taking place this weekend! Going on February 3rd through the 5th enjoy this fun winter celebration. Enjoy a chili cook-off, cardboard sled races, a pub slide, outdoor ice skating and so much more. You can learn more about this fun event here.

3. Care Ballet Carnival of the Animals

If you and your children love ballets and lots of animals than you are sure to check out Care Ballet’s performance of Carnival of Animals. There are Waltzing elephants, wrestling donkeys and funny turtles than check out this great play inspired by a children’s book. You can catch performances on Saturday and Sunday, February 4th, and 5th at the East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center. You can find more information about the play here.

4. Holland on Ice

Enjoy a fun ice sculpting event in Downtown Holland! There will be several experts ready to share their incredible ice sculptures with you! There is also the annual Meltdown Sale that is going on from February 3 to 4th. You can find more information about the event here.

55th Annual Dyer-Ives Poetry Competition

The 55th Annual Dyer-Ives Poetry competition kicks off on February 1st and goes until February 28th. Participants of all ages from children to adult can submit an original, unpublished poem by the 28th of February. There are cash prizes for the top 3 in each age range. Winning poems will also be published in Voices. You can find more information about the poetry competition here.

Disney on Ice Presents Let’s Celebrate

Disney On Ice is bringing Let’ Celebrate to the Van Andel arena. Grab you ears and get ready to party with mickey and all his friends in this ice-skating wonder. There are over 50 unforgettable Disney characters that will be ready to zoom on the ice and spread joy! You can learn more about the event, ticket prices and other information here.

Black History 101 Exhibits with Dr. el-Hakim February 3rd Grand Rapids Public Library

Experience one of the nation’s premiere Black History traveling exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Library. The Black History 101 mobile museum offers over 7,000 original artifacts of black memorabilia. These artifacts range all the way from the trans-Atlantic slave trade to hip-hop culture. You can find more information about the exhibit here.

Ice Skating at Rosa Parks Circle

It is time to lace up your skates and head to Rosa Parks Circle as Ice Skating is going on now through mid-February. Admission is affordable and skate rentals are included. You can find more information about ticket prices and the ice skating here.

Once on this Island Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

There is still time to see the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre’s production of Tony nominated play, once on this Island. Follow the story of young Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who fights for her place in the world. You can find more information about the play as well as ticket prices here.

The Traveling Exhibit Series: Molly of Denali

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is presenting the traveling exhibit series Molly of Denali An Alaskan Adventure. Engage and enjoy with this popular PBS show! You can find more information about this event as well as pricing here.