This Weekend’s top picks!

1. World of Winter Human Hungry Hippos Tournament 2/25

Are you Hungry for some Hippos? You can join the tournament as you play real life Hungry Hippos in Rosa Parks Circle. Compete for prizes and come out for a day of fun on the ice this Saturday from 12:30PM to 7PM in this family friendly event. You can find out more information as well as how to register your team here.

2. Muskegon Musem of Art-80 years of Golden Books

Going on now until April 30th you can check out the Golden Legacy exhibit at the Muskegon Museum of Art. Experience the wonders and nostalgia of the Little Golden Books with over 60 original illustrations from Random House Archives. This exhibit is family friendly, and you can find more information here.

3. Superhero Skate at Tarry Hall

Do you like roller skating? How about dressing up as your favorite superhero? Well, this Saturday from 1:30pm-4:30pm, you can do both at the Tarry Hall Roller Rink in Grandville. Parents and kids are encouraged to transform as their favorite hero. There will be games and free giveaways. All ages are welcome! You can find more information about the event here at their website.

4.Grand Rapids Griffins Vs Cleveland Monsters 2/25

The Grand Rapids Griffins face off against the Cleveland Monsters this Saturday, February 25th at 7pm. It is Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Consumers Energy! There will be a t-shirt giveaway. The griffins will be sporting this special Hispanic heritage jersey for this game that will be available through an auction after the game. You can find more information about the game, ticket prices and general information here.

55th Annual Dyer-Ives Poetry Competition

The Dyer-Ives Poetry Competition is going on now through February 28th! The competition is quite historic getting its start back in 1968 by poet James Allen. All ages are welcome as there are several different age groups to enter. You can find more information here.

Michigan Art Education Association’s Governor’s Traveling Show

The Michigan Art Education Association’s Governor’s Traveling Show is going on now through February 26th. It features artists from Byron Center High School, East Kentwood High School, Northview High School, Saugatuck High School, West Ottawa High School, Zeeland East High School. The display is on the 5th floor of the Western Michigan University Grand Rapids. You can find more information here.

Adventure Walks: Trees and Sculpture! At Frederick Meijer Gardens February 24th

Frederick Meijer Gardens is hosting adventure walks on February 24th from 10:30am to 11am! Bring the family out to the Children’s Garden as we explore trees, sculptures, and many other fun things. Check out sculptures of several different animals and check out the beautiful scenery they offer at the Gardens. You can find more information about the adventure walks here.

Grand Rapids Griffins Vs. Chicago Wolves 2/24

The Grand Rapids Griffins face off against the Chicago Wolves this Friday at 7pm. Come on out for loads of family fun while you watch great hockey and root on the Griffins. You can find more information about the Griffins, tickets and the rest of their schedule here.

World of Winter Festival

There is still plenty of time to check out all the cool, interesting, and fun exhibits that the World of Winter has to offer in Downtown Grand Rapids. There are over 100 exhibits to see, and you can find more information about the free exhibits here.

Grand Rapids Public Museum

There is so much fun going on at the Grand Rapids Public Museum this weekend! You can check out the cool exhibits that are going on now such as The Power of Poison, Fashion and Nature, Anishinabek: The people of this place and more! The planetarium will also be running a handful of fun and educational shows about the stars, planets and beyond! You can find more information about the Grand Rapids Public Museum here.

Teen Board Game Day 2/25 -Grand Rapids Public Library

The Grand Rapids Public Library main branch is hosting a teen board game day on February 25th from 1pm to 3pm. Stop by the main library for lots of fun with several board games and card games. The event is free but is designed for teens ages 13-19. You can find more information about the board game day here.

Molly of Denali Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

The Grand Rapids Children’s Museum is featuring The Traveling exhibit series, Molly of Denali. The famous PBS show comes to life as kids learn and explore more about the wonders of Alaska. The exhibit is going on now until May 2023. You can find more information about the exhibit here.

Who Am I? Butterfly Ballet Frederick Meijer Gardens 2/25

Frederik Meijer Gardens is hosting a butterfly ballet on February 25th from 10am to 11am. Enjoy beautiful music, colorful costumes, and incredible choreography. You must have a general admission ticket to participate in this event. You can find more details here.

Grand Rapids Gold Vs Fort Wayne Mad Ants 2/26

The Grand Rapids Gold face off against the Forty Wayne Mad Ants on February 26th, at 3pm. Enjoy family fun and great basketball. You can find more information about the Golds, ticket information and an upcoming game schedule here.

Cooking With Kids! Make Cherry Pecan Energy Bites 2/24

Do you like making cookies? How about from the comfort of your home? This Saturday from 11am to 1pm, you can join registered dietician, Susan Mazrolle as she leads a class on how to make Cherry Pecan energy bites. The event is free and online but requires registration. You can find more information about the event as well as how to register here.

Winter Fun at Indian Trails Golf Course

The snow and ice are here once again and that means winter fun! Indian Trails Golf Course offers several fun and affordable winter activities. You can rent snowshoes, a fat tire bike and even cross-country ski (Bring your own skis) You can find more information here.

Drop-In Studio 2-/25 Grand Rapids Art Museum

Do you like making art? This Saturday the Grand Rapids Art Museum is hosting a family friendly drop-in studio from 1pm to 4pm. This week’s drop-in Studio is focused on collage making. You can find more information about the drop-in studio here. It is free with admission.

Cultivate Family Open Studio 2/25

Come join Cultivate this Saturday, February 25th from 10am to 12pm for a late morning of fun. Kids, families and caregivers are welcome to join Cultivate for art making fun. You can find more information about the Family Open Studio here.

Virtual Museum of the Historic Bohemian Grove and Bohemian Club 2/24-2/26

You can explore the history of the Historic Bohemian Grove with this interesting virtual museum. Featuring a collection of Bohemian Grove and Bohemian Club artifacts that range from over 140 years old to today. This presentation is featured in 15 different slide shows. It costs $5 to view the slides the rest of the virtual museum is free on their website. The museum will be available to view online this entire weekend. You can check out the virtual museum here.

Family Yoga – Yoga Zen Caledonia 2/25

The Yoga Zen in Caledonia is hosting a Family Yoga session from 11:30am to 12:15pm. Kids and adults practice yoga together in this class. There will be fun and games in this Yoga class designed for all ages. Registration is required, you can find more information as well as admission prices here.