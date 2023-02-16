This weekend’s Top Picks!

1. Free Fishing Weekend

Grab your fishing rod because this weekend is Free Fishing weekend in Michigan. February 18th and 19th you can fish anywhere permitted without having a license. Also, a recreation passport will not be required for entry into any state park or boating access sites. You can find more information about the event here.

2. Open cockpits at Air Zoo

This weekend the Air Zoo is hosting their Open Cockpit exhibit. Each weekend this month the Air Zoo will be featuring different planes that visitors can climb into. On February 18th-19th, you can have the opportunity to sit in a Ford Tri-Motor and a T-28 Trojan at the Air Zoo’s Flight innovation center. You can find more information about the Open Cockpit exhibit and other planes that will be available to sit in the coming weekends here.

3. Winterfest in Sparta

You can celebrate Winterfest this weekend in Sparta! Enjoy hot cocoa, a bonfire, music, good company and ice skating. There are so many fun activities and events going on at the Winterfest, there is sure to be something for the whole family. You can find more information about winter fest here.

4. Kalamazoo Reptile Expo at The Kalamazoo Expo Center

The Kalamazoo Reptile and Exotic Pet Expo is taking place this weekend! This fun and affordable show Takes place Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 3pm. You can buy, sell, and even trade a variety of reptiles, amphibians, small mammals as well as other exotic pets, supplies and food. You can find more information about the event here.

All-Ages Open Studio 2/17-2/18

Come join I’m An Artist Community studio for free family fun creativity. There will be tables with lots of prompts, ideas, and materials to create. You can find more information about the free event here.

Big Astronomy Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium

Big Astronomy is taking place this weekend at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. This fun event takes a look at three different astronomy observatories. The show runs 26 minutes and is ages 8 plus. You can find more information about scheduling as well as ticket pricing here.

Family Storytime-Ottawa Hills Branch 2/17/2023

The Grand Rapids Public Library is hosting a family Storytime at the Ottawa Hills Branch. Parents and caregivers are invited with their children ages 0 to 5. Each Storytime ends with an art activity and some playtime. You can find more information about the event here.

Grand Rapids Griffins Vs. Cleveland Monsters 2/17

The Grand Rapids Griffins face off against the Cleveland Monsters this Friday at 7pm. Griffins’ games are a great, in expensive way for some family fun. You can find more information about tickets as well as other information here.

55th Annual Dyer-Ives Poetry Competition

The Dyer-Ives Poetry Competition is going on now through February 28th! The competition is quite historic getting its start back in 1968 by poet James Allen. All ages are welcome as there are several different age groups to enter. You can find more information here.

Ice Skating at Rosa Parks Circle

Ice skating is still going on at Rosa Parks Circle! Outdoor ice skating is going on now through February 26th, weather permitting. Admission is affordable and includes skate rentals. You can find more information the event here.

Michigan Art Education Association’s Governor’s Traveling Show

The Michigan Art Education Association’s Governor’s Traveling Show is going on now through February 26th. It features artists from Byron Center High School, East Kentwood High School, Northview High School, Saugatuck High School, West Ottawa High School, Zeeland East High School. The display is on the 5th floor of the Western Michigan University Grand Rapids. You can find more information here.

World of Winter 2023

The World of Winter Festival is going on now through March! There is still plenty of time to see all the fun and thought-provoking exhibits in downtown Grand Rapids. All programs and activities are free, and you can find more information about each event here.

The Power of Poison Grand Rapids Public Museum

There is still time to learn about all the wonders of Poison at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. This exhibit explores the roles that poison has in health and history. You can find more information about the exhibit, as well as ticket prices here.