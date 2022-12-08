This weekend’s top picks!

1. Magic at the Mill-Wind Mill Island December 9 and 10th

Holland’s DeZwaan windmill is now lit up and decorated for the Holiday season! Shows are taking place this Friday and Saturday. Shows take place from 5pm to 7pm Check out all the magic as the windmill is glittered with thousands of LED tulip lights! Better yet there is a synchronized light show! Both the park and shops will be open, and snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. You must purchase tickets in advanced and you can find more information here.

2. Winter Wonderland Drive Thru Holiday Light Show-Gilmore Car Museum

The Winter Wonderland Holiday lights spectacular is going on now at the Gilmore Car Museum. Enjoy this amazing Christmas light show as you drive through the Gilmore Car Museum. There is festive music, a festival of trees that has 100s of classic cars and meet with Santa! Learn more information as well as purchase tickets here.

3.Grand Rapids Ballet- The Nutcracker

The Grand Rapids Ballet is putting on the Nutcracker this weekend with performances on 12/16, 12/17 and 12/18. Enjoy a beautiful performance at the DeVos performance hall with a beautiful set and your favorite characters. You can find more information as well as ticket information here.

4.Critter Barn Live Nativity and Winter Fun on the Farm

You can celebrate Christmas this year by heading to the Critter Barn and by experiencing the Live Nativity they have in their big red barn. There will be live animals, shepherds, photographs and more. You can find ticket and event information here. The live nativity goes on now through the 29th of December.

LMCU Ball Park

There are a lot of fun Christmas themed events going on now that your friends and family can enjoy at LMCU Ball park!

Christmas Lite Show

The Christmas Lite show at the West Michigan White Caps is going on now through December 31st! Enjoy West Michigan’s largest lite show as it is back for its 25th year. There are over 2 miles of lights, displays, tunnels and more! You can find more information and ticket prices here.

Memory Lane Train

The Memory Lane Train rides are going on now through December 31st! Enjoy a train ride through the Christmas lights. Train rides last about 30 minutes. The train runs regardless of what the weather is outside so please dress accordingly. You can find more details about ticket prices, departure times and other information here.

The Santa House

Come visit with Santa at The Santa House. Enjoy a free visit with Santa as well as free hot cocoa. It costs 12 dollars to take a picture with Santa using your own device. All proceeds will go to the Grand Rapids Veteran’s Home. You can also have the chance to drop off your letters for Santa. You can find more details here.

Storytime Kits Grand Rapids Public Library Main Branch

The Grand Rapids Public Library main branch is giving out free Storytime kits now through March of 2023. These kits are designed for kids ages, 0 to 5 years old. There is age-appropriate activities in each of the kits that focus on working on literacy and social skills. You can find more information here.

Wintertime Walks-Frederik Meijer Gardens December 9th and 10th

Frederik Meijer Gardens is hosting Winter walks in the Children’s Garden. Bundle up and explore many different themes as walks go on now through the end of December. This weekend the walks will take place Friday and Saturday, from 11:15am to 11:45am each day. Each walk has a different theme. You can find more information about the Wintertime Walks happening at Frederick Meijer Gardens here.

Grand Rapids Ghost Tours

If you are looking for something else besides the weather to put a chill in your bones than check out Ghost Tour Grand Rapids. Discover the scary and interesting history of Grand Rapids with this family friendly ghost tour as you explore confirmed haunted places. Tours take place daily and are going on this weekend. You can find ticket pricing and more information here.

Winter Lights Walking Trail and Winter wonderland Ada Village

Ada Village has transformed into a winter wonderland. Come visit Ada Village now through January 31st to celebrate the Christmas lights throughout. There are more than 25,000 Christmas lights, enjoy a stroll through the Village or the winter walking trail. You can find more information about the walking trail and the winter wonderland here.

AllArtWorks Holiday Show December 10th 6pm-9pm

AllArtWorks and Kids’ Food Basket are teaming up on December 10th to put on a special Holiday Show! Portions of proceeds collected from art sales at the show will benefit Kids’ Food Basket directly. You can find more information about the Holiday show and what artwork will be for sale here.

Baxter Holiday Celebration December 10th, 2022

On December 10th there will be the Baxter Holiday Celebration! Enjoy Christmas decorations, carols. Cookies, hot chocolate, and more! There will be fire pits, a local choir performance and community with others. You can find more about the Baxter Holiday Celebration here.

Breakfast with Santa at Indian Trails Camp

You can join IKUS Life enrichment Services at India Trails Camp for Breakfast with Santa on December 10th from 10am to 12pm. There will be hot breakfast, holiday activities as well as a chance to visit with Santa and receive and early Christmas present. There also will be a Craft Show. This family friendly event includes a meal as well. You can find more information and admissions prices here.

Holiday Craft and Vendor Show December 10th

The 2nd Annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Show is going on this Saturday, December 10th. The event is free and features 40 crafters, bakers, and vendors to the Woodland Mall. The show goes from 11am-7pm. Get your Christmas shopping done and support local crafters. You can find more information about the event here.

Let it Snow! Planetarium Show Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium Grand Rapids Public Museum

Enjoy a festive light show being held at the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. The show is going on now and plays on Saturdays and Sundays at 4pm. The show features Christmas music from Fran Sinatra, Chuck Berry, Burl Ives, and Brenda Lee to name a few. You can find more information as well as ticket prices here.

Lowell Santa Visits December 10th Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce

The Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce presents Santa visits on December 10th from 10:30am to 1pm. A professional photographer will be taking pictures with Santa and putting them online. There will be hot chocolate and cookies as well. The event is free, but a $2 donation fee is suggested to cover expenses. You can find more information about the Santa visit here.

Visit with Santa Claus Wyoming Flowerland December 10th

Wyoming Flowerland is having the big man himself come and visit their Flowerland. Make sure you kids has their list ready to go as they visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The visit takes place on December 10th from 12pm to 3pm. You can find more information about the event here.

Brunch with Santa Reds at Thousand Oaks December 11th

Come join Santa for brunch at Reds at Thousand Oaks. Brunch with Santa goes on from 10:30am to 3pm. Enjoy a family friendly brunch, photo with Santa, cookie decorating, and a hot chocolate bar. You can find admission prices as well as what items are included in their buffet. You can find more information here.

Clara’s Nutcracker Party December 11th

The Grand Rapids ballet is continuing their annual tradition of hosting Clara’s Nutcracker Party! The party tales place on Sunday, December 11th at Amway Grand Plaza’s Ambassador Ballroom. Enjoy arts and crafts, a reading of the Nutcracker, a performance put on by the Grand Rapids ballet School and brunch. You can find more information as well as admission prices here.

Free Holiday Concert December 11th Forest Hills Adult Community

The Forest Hills Adult Community band invites you to come enjoy their free festive concert on December 11th at 2:30pm. The concert is held in the Forest Hills Eastern High School auditorium. You can find more information about the festive, free, holiday concert here.

Merchants and Makes Very Merry Market December 11th

The annual Very Merry Market at Trillium events is taking place on December 11th from 11am to 5pm. There are 55 merchants that have items for everyone on your holiday list this season. There is also a non-perishable food drive going on to support the Momentum Center’s Micro Pantry and Central High School’s Food Pantry. You can find more information about the market here.