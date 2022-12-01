This Weekend’s Top Picks!

1.Grand Haven Jingle Bell Parade- December 3rd

The Grand Haven Jingle Bell parade hosted by the Grand Haven Chamber of Commerce is taking place this Saturday, December 3rd from 6pm to 8pm. Get into the Holiday spirit with floats, music, costumes, Christmas Lights, and a lot of Christmas cheer of course! Year after year this timeless tradition is a part of Christmas to many. After the parade there will be a Christmas tree lighting and caroling at Central Park. You can find more details about the parade here. If you need some reasons on why to go to the Jingle Bell parade this fun article will persuade you here.

2. Rockford Santa Parade December 3rd

The Rockford Santa parade is taking place this weekend on December 3rd from 11am to 2pm. Santa Clause will be there in person to wave and bring Christmas cheer to all who are near. There will also be over 60 floats, that will all await Santa’s arrival in his white carriage. Santa will be visiting after the parade at the Rockford Rotary Pavilion. This event also features free photos with Santa, milk, and cookies, a goodie bag and more. You can find more information here.

3. Reindeer Ranch Tours with Santa in Kalamazoo

Reindeer Ranch Tours with Santa are happening this weekend. The Reindeer tour includes a 10-to-15-minute educational presentation about reindeer. Then you get to visit with one of the reindeer! Take photos, pet, and have fun as you make Christmas memories that last forever. Then see Santa and take home a small gift. Tours are $15 a person over 2 years old, you can find more tour information here.

4. Mary Poppins at Grand Rapids Civic Theater

Mary Poppins is going on now at the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre. One of the most popular Disney movies of all times comes to you in a brand-new way! Using a bit of magic and a little comment sense this rendition of Marry Poppins is fun for the while family. Showings go on now until December 18th. You can find more information about the play as well as ticket information here.

2022 Christmas Lite Show Drive Thru LMCU Ballpark

Going on now through December 31st is the 2022 Christmas Lite Show Drive Thru at LMCU Ballpark. Enjoy almost 2 miles of Christmas magic with millions of lights, animated displays, a light tunnel and so much more. You can find more information about the lite show here.

Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony December 2nd Rosa Parks Circle

The annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Is taking place this Friday, December 2nd from 5pm to 7pm at Rosa Parks Circle. This year includes free s’mores, free hot chocolate, a homeless outreach team that is taking donations and cultural booths highlighting how holidays are celebrated around the world. There will also be family activities such as arts and crafts as well as free giveaways. You can find more information about the tree lighting here.

Aquinas College Christmas Lights Display

Going on now through January you can drive or walk Aquinas’s campus to see the display. The campus is full of lights and display, and this is a beautiful time to see campus come to life. You can find more information about the Christmas Lights Display here.

BYOB Holiday Lights Trolley Grand Rapids December 2nd-30th

The BYOB Holiday Lights Trolley starts this weekend going on from December 2nd until the 30th. Ride through all Grand Rapids seasonal attractions and Christmas light displays. There will be fun, trivia and prizes on the trolley. It is family friendly and 21 years and older are allowed to bring their own beverage onto the Trolley. You can find more details about the Trolley here.

Grand Rapids Griffins 12/2-12/3

The Grand Rapids Griffins are facing the Texas Stars at home this weekend on December 2nd and December 3rd. Both games tip off at 7pm. December 2nd’s games is the Seventh annual Red Kettle Game presented by The Salvation Army. There also will be $2 beers and Hot Dogs. December 3rd’s game features the famous Leg Lamp from The Christmas Story giveaway, Santa Claus Visit and Post-Game Player Autographs. You can find more game and ticket information here.

Storytime Kits Grand Rapids Public Library Main Branch

The Grand Rapids Public Library are giving away Storytime Kits that are designed for kids, birth to 5 years old. These kits also include helpful resources in both English and Spanish. You can pick up your free kit now until March 2023. You can find more information about the kits here.

Tinsel, Treats, and Trolleys Ada Business Association December 2nd

The Ada Business Association’s holiday event Tinsel, Treats and Trolleys is taking place this Friday, December 2nd from 5:30pm to 9pm. This event starts the Winter Wonderland season in Ada. There will be plenty of family activities. The Bridge lighting takes place at 5:30pm and the Trolley starts at 6pm. You can find more information here.

University of Michigan Health- West Michigan Holiday Pops December 2nd – December 4th

The annual Holiday pops continues as the family favorite is ready to help your ring in the holiday season this weekend! Enjoy Christmas favorites and carols performed by the Grand Rapids Symphony Chorus and Youth Chorus. Santa Claus is even expected to make an appearance. You can find more information and ticket prices here.

Winter Wonder Walk 2022 LMCU Ballpark December 2nd, 3rd, and 4th

The Winter Wonder Walk at LMCU Ballpark takes place this weekend going on December 2nd, 3rd and 4th. Come out and see Santa and enjoy free Hot Cocoa. There will also be a letter drop off for Santa, and outdoor photo opportunities. It is $12 to take a picture with Santa using your own device. You can find more information here.

Winter Wonderland: A Holiday Lights Spectacular Gilmore Car Museum

The Winter Wonderland: A holiday Lights Spectacular is taking place this weekend! Enjoy a drive through Christmas light drive thru and walk thru. Meet Santa Claus, explore the festival of trees and enjoy 100s of classic cars. You can find more information here.

Brunch with Santa Grand Woods Lounge December 3rd

Come enjoy Brunch with Santa and Mrs. Clause at the Grand Woods Lounge on December 3rd from 9am to 1pm. Tickets are required and are $20 a person, kids 2 and under eat free. Tickets include brunch, a meet and greet with Santa and Mrs. Clause and a Holiday treat bag for the kids. You can find more details here.

Christmas Parade December 3rd Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce

The 2022 Christmas festivities and the Annual Nite-time Santa Parade take this Saturday, December 3rd. This year’s theme is Christmas Toyland. The parade starts at 6pm and finishes with a holiday craft sale, pancake supper a book sale and so much more. You can find more information here.

Christmas Marketplace Craft Show December 3rd

The West Side Christian School Christmas Marketplace is going on this Saturday, December 3rd from 9am to 3pm. The show will feature small businesses, artists and more. Concessions will be available for purchase; you can find out more information here.

Drop-In Studio: Puppet Portraits Saturday December 3rd