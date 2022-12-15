This weekend’s top picks!

1. 25th Anniversary of the Christmas Lite at LMCU Ball Park

It is the 25th anniversary of the Christmas Lite Show at LMCU Ball Park! Enjoy an amazing Christmas Lite show as you drive thru it! There is nearly 2 miles of Christmas magic with millions of lights, displays, tunnels and more holiday fun! You can also ride the Memory Lane Train and enjoy the lite show that way! You can find more information here.

2. Holland Shopping Jam -12/17/22

If you still have not finished your Christmas shopping yet you are in luck as Downtown Holland is hosting their Shopping Jam. The Shopping Jam starts at 8am and is full of discounts, promotions and giveaways put on by local businesses. You can find more information here.

3. Walk Through Lights Gull Meadow Farms

Walk through the Lights at Gull Meadow Farms is going on now and is truly a wonderful Holiday experience you will not want to miss. They have transformed their greenhouses into a walk-through Christmas experience with each greenhouse featuring a different theme. There will also be opportunities to pet goats and other fun activities. You can find more information here.

4.Holiday Farmers Markets!

Holland

If you are looking for some delicious family fun this weekend, then head over to the Holland Michigan for the last weekend of their Farmers Market. There are almost 100 vendors that offer freshly picked fruits and vegetables, flowers, and plants as well as a wide variety of baked goods and dairy products. You can find more information about the market here.

Muskegon

The Winter Farmers Market is talking place now in Muskegon! Experience delicious food, fresh produce, and of course lots of fun! You can find more information about the Winter Farmers Market here.

Kalamazoo

This is the last weekend to enjoy the Kalamazoo Famers Market! Enjoy shopping fresh food, as 120 plus local farmers and food vendors will be present. You can find more information about the Kalamazoo Farmers Market here.

Other fun weekend events to check out!

The Santa House December 16th, 17th, 18th

Come visit with Santa at The Santa House. Enjoy a free visit with Santa as well as free hot cocoa. It costs 12 dollars to take a picture with Santa using your own device. All proceeds will go to the Grand Rapids Veteran’s Home. You can also have the chance to drop off your letters for Santa. You can find more details here.

Aquinas College Christmas Lights Display

Aquinas has decorated their beautiful campus into a winter wonderland. Drive or walk-through campus and enjoy the beautiful Christmas lights. The lights will be on full display now through January 4th. You can find more information here.

Critter Barn Live Nativity and Winter Fun on the Farm

You can celebrate Christmas this year by heading to the Critter Barn and by experiencing the Live Nativity they have in their big red barn. There will be live animals, shepherds, photographs and more. You can find ticket and event information here. The live nativity goes on now through the 29th of December.

Everett’s Garden Christmas Drive through light display

Come out to Everett’s Garden center and enjoy their Christmas Light display. Enjoy plenty of Holiday lights and after the drive thru enjoy smore and a campfire. This is the last weekend for the Light Display as it is going on 12/16 and 12/17 from 6pm to 8pm. You can find more information here on their Facebook page.

Grand Rapids Ballet- The Nutcracker

The Grand Rapids Ballet is putting on the Nutcracker this weekend with performances on 12/16, 12/17 and 12/18. Enjoy a beautiful performance at the DeVos performance hall with a beautiful set and your favorite characters. You can find more information as well as ticket information here.

Grand Rapids Griffins Games

There are some chances to catch the Grand Rapids Griffins at home before the New Year!

Below are the scheduled home games the Griffins have, as well as times and promotions:

Grand Rapids Griffins vs. Hartford Wolf Pack– December 16th-7PM

Promotions: Calendar Giveaway, $2 Beers and $2 Hot dogs, Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame Night

Grinch Night at Allegan Event December 16th

Are you ready to get your Grinch on? Allegan Event is hosting Grinch night from 4pm to 9pm. Have fun with our favorite Christmas grouch the Grinch, as he climbs and zips. The Grinch will be posing for photos and helping to spread Christmas cheer. Purchasing tickets in advance us recommended and you can find more information here.

Mary Poppins Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

The classic tale of Marry Poppins is coming to the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre. Enjoy this family friendly performance of this fun tale. You can find more information here.

The Nutcracker- East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center-December 16th-18th

The East Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center is putting on their performance of The Nutcracker from December 16th to December 18th. You can find ticket information and more details here.

Wintertime Walks-Frederik Meijer Gardens December 17th– 11:15am-11:45 am

Frederik Meijer Gardens is hosting Winter walks in the Children’s Garden. Bundle up and explore many different themes as walks go on now through the end of December. You can find more inf

Winter Wonderland Gilmore Car Museum

The Winter Wonderland is taking place at the Gilmore Car Museum! Enjoy an amazing holiday lights spectacular that is sure to be fun for the entire family. Enjoy a driving tour around the grounds and see all the Christmas decorations. You can also explore the festival of trees that is full of 100s of cars as well as you will have a chance to meet Santa. There are other activities and holiday fun for you to explore.

BYOB Holiday Lights Trolley Grand Rapids

The BYOB Trolley is up and running! It passes by all of the fun Christmas and holiday decorations that the city of Grand Rapids features. Enjoy a festive ride throughout Grand Rapids starting at Founder’s Brewery. You can find more information about the Trolley here.

Chanukah Lighting on Calder Plaza December 18th

Enjoy an evening with the Chabad House of Western Michigan. The event is free and is a fun way to celebrate Chanukah. You can find more information here.

LowellArts Artist Market

Make sure you check out the Lowell Arts Artist Market. There are over 50 artists there that feature pottery, painting, photos, jewelry and more! There is no admission required for entry to the market. You can find more information here.

The Nutcracker -Michigan Ballet Academy December 16-18

The East Grand Rapids Performing Arts center is hosting the Michigan Ballet Academy for their performance of The Nutcracker! Enjoy this Christmas ballet put on by local ballet schools. You can find ticket information as well as more information about the performance of here.