This Weekend’s Top Picks!

1.Ice Skating at Rosa Parks Circle

Ice skating at Rosa Parks Circle begins this Friday, pm November 25th! You will have the chance to purchase season passes and punch cards to the ice rink. Admission includes free skate rental. Youth 17 and under are $2 and adults 18 and over are $4. You can find more information about open skating here.

2. Candy Cane Lane Bronson Park Kalamazoo

It is the most wonderful time of the year when cities start to bring out their Christmas Traditions. In Kalamazoo Bronson Park has been decorated with Christmas lights and the famous Candy Cane Lane. Grab your favorite coffee drink from a local shop and enjoy the magic of the season. You can find more information about Bronson Park here

3. Downtown Muskegon Teddy Bear Trail and Tree Lighting

Downtown Muskegon is having all sorts of holiday fun this weekend. They have a Teddy Bear Trail that takes place on November 26th from 9am to 11am. Bring your favorite bear or stuffed animal along on a special holiday trail through downtown Muskegon. You can find more information here. The city is also having a tree lighting which takes place on November 26th as well. Festivities start at 4:40pm and there will be pictures with Santa, Reindeer, and hot coca! You can find more information here.

4.Holland Aquatics

Open Swim is happening at the Holland Aquatic Center! You can enjoy taking laps swimming their 50-meter pool, have fun at the family splash zone, or enjoy their fitness center. You can find more information about open swim as well as the other amenities that the Holland Aquatic Center offers here.

“Wee are thankful! November 25th

Join Frederick Meijer gardens on November 25th from 10am to 12pm for their “Wee are thankful!” event. There will be fun Thanksgiving activities that are geared for your little ones. There will be a scavenger hunt, storytelling and sharing. You can find more information here.

2022 Christmas Lite Show Drive Thu LMCU Ballpark

West Michigan’s largest animated Christmas light show is back at LMCU Ball Park now through December! This is the 25th year that this light show has been happening and this year’s theme is “another Year of Magic!” You can find more information here.

2022 Memory Lane Train November 23-December 31st

The LMCU Ballpark is once again hosting Michigan’s largest drive through light show. You can experience the light show in an entirely different way when you ride the Memory Lane Train. Enjoy light tunnels, animated displays, and millions of lights. You can find more information about the train here.

Visit Santa’s Reindeer at the Wyoming Flowerland November 25th

Come visit Santa’s reindeer for a special Flowerland Tradition! The event is free, and you can get into the Christmas spirit by seeing the Reindeer that help make Christmas possible. You can find more information here.

Twisted Turkey 5k, 10k, 15k November 15k

The Twisted turkey 5k, 10k and 15k is taking place this November 25th. There are t-shirts included. They event costs 30 to 40 dollars for registration. You can find more information here.

Santa House LMCU Ball Park November 25th

The Santa House at LMCU Ball Park opens this Saturday, November 25th. This is part of the Christmas Lite show taking place at LMCU Ball Park. It is free to see Santa, have hot cocoa and only $12 to take a picture with Santa. You will also have the opportunity to drop off your Christmas letters for Santa. You can find more information about the Santa House here.

Winter Wonderland: A Holiday Lights spectacular Gilmore Car museum -November 25th

The Gilmore Car Museum is hosting their Winter Wonderland: A Holiday Lights spectacular starting on November 25th. Visit with Santa, enjoy hot chocolate and adult drinks, have fun in the holiday inflatable maze, and of course enjoy all the Christmas lights from the comfort of your car! You can find more ticket and event information here.

Grand Rapids Griffins Games 11/25-11/26

The Grand Rapids Griffins are playing at home this weekend against the Manitoba Moose on November 25th and 26th. Both games take place at 7pm. On November 25th the Griffins are hosting their 22nd annual teddy bear toss game, Holiday food drive, thank you cards for troops, as well as $2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs. Saturday, November 26th it is country night at Van Andel Arena, there will be a bandana giveaway, as well as a performance by the band Whiskey Bound. You can find more information about the 2 games here.

University of Michigan Health-West Christmas and Holiday Traditions

For the 28th year the University of Michigan Health-West is celebrating Christmas by illuminating their 158 acres with 350,000 Christmas lights. There will be indoor and outdoor exhibits as well as other ways that high light the power of vulture and light. The event is going on at the Frederik Meijer Gardens now through January 8th. You can find more information here.

Sustainability Market November 26th

The Sustainability market is taking place this Saturday, November 26th. It is inside of Wealthy Street Theater, there will be local businesses selling products that protect the environment. There also will be live music, the event goes on from 10am to 3pm and you can find more information here.

‘Twas the Night Before Christmas- careballet November 25, 26 & 27

The ballet ‘Twas the nNight Before Christmas has become a Thanksgiving weekend tradition at careballet. The show is for all ages and don’t forget to bring your camera as the audience is welcome to join Santa and the cast on stage after the performance. You can find more information about tickets, show times and more about careballet here.

K wings November 25th and November 27th

The Kalamazoo K wing-s are home this weekend on November 25th and 27th against the Wheeling Nailers and Indy Fuel. If you are looking for some family fun, make sure you head down to Kalamazoo this weekend. You can find more information here.

Gull Meadow Farms Walk Thru the Lights

The Walk Thru Lights at Gull Meadow Farms in Kalamazoo area is taking place now! They have transformed their greenhouses to beautiful walk-through Christmas spectacles. This is the perfect opportunity to get into the spirit of the season. You can find more information and pricing here.

Christmas at Countryside 2022 Farmgirl Flea Market November 25th– 26th