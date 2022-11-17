This Weekend’s Top Picks!

1.Maple Hill Kalamazoo Holiday Parade

The Maple Hill Holiday Parade is going on this Saturday, November 19th starting at 11am in downtown Kalamazoo. The Parade will start at Lovell St and loop all the way back circling Bronson Park and the State Theatre where Maranda will be waving on top of their sign! You can find more information about the parade route, parking information and more here.

2.Holiday Open House Holland

The Holiday Open House in downtown Holland is taking place this Saturday, November 18th from 5 to 8pm! Get in the Christmas spirit by checking out all the festivities from the decorations to carolers and of course the great shops, boutiques, and galleries. You can find more information about the Holiday Open House here.

3.Hike the Lights Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park

Going on now until December 1st you can Hike the Lights at the Muskegon Luge Winter Sports Complex! There is no price for admission, and you are welcome to bring your dog! You may want to bring a light You can find more information here.

4.Holiday Parades happening around West Michigan

There are a lot of Holiday Parades and events happening this weekend. You can check out a full list of parades and events here!

Christmas Through Lowell November 18th-20th

Come on out for one of the premier shopping events of the year. Christmas through Lowell is the largest shopping event held in the Lowell community. Enjoy looking at antiques, hand crafted items of jewelry, Christmas Decorations and so much more. You can find more about the shopping event here.

Mary Poppins Grand Civic Theatre- November 18th-December 18th

Do you enjoy one of Disney’s most popular classics Mary Poppins? The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre is putting on the play in a whole new way. Enjoy this g rated live production of Mary Poppins, you can find more information here.

Captain Louie Jr. stageGR November 17th -18th

Students from stageGR grades 3 to 8 have put ion a performance that is sure to be fun for the whole family! In their presentation of Captain Louie Jr a new kid in town goes to the in Stephen Schwartz’s tale of imagination and new starts. You can find more information as well as admission prices here.

The Polar Express in Concert Grand Rapids Symphony November 18th -November 20th

Get into the Christmas spirit by listening to the beautiful music of The Polar Express as the Grand Rapids Symphony puts on a spectacular performance this weekend. The award-winning soundtrack is one of the bestselling Holiday albums of all time. You can find more information about times and ticket information for this weekend here.

Holiday Artisans Market November 19th

The Holiday Artisans market is taking place this Saturday, November 19th from 10am to 3pm at Spruced Studio. There will be local handcrafted items for sale, 20 different vendors, jewelry, home décor, charcuterie boards and more. You can find more information here.

Holiday Arts and Crafts Market November 19th

Come out this Saturday, November 19th for the Holiday Arts and Crafts Market at the Pinnacle Center in Hudsonville, from 9am to 2pm. There will be over 70 crafters and vendors. You can find more information about the arts and crafts market here.

Social Justice begins with ME Grand Rapids Public Library Main Branch November 19th

Join the library this month for Social Justice Begins with ME, a book club that examines different social justice topics. Children ages 4 to 8 get to listen to a book and then discuss topics in small groups. Everyone will enjoy a snack and themed activity. You can find more information here.

Thankful for Wildlife November 19th

Do you need a reason to be thankful for nature and wildlife? Well, the Blandford Nature center certainly does and this event highlights reasons why we should be thankful. There will also be time to give some wildlife friends some treats. The program is for all ages, and you can find ticket and more information here.

2022 Allendale Artisan and Craft Market Place November 19th

Get into the Christmas spirit with the Allendale Artisan and Craft marketplace, happening on November 19th from 9am to 4pm. There will be over 125 vendors of various styles. You can find more information here.

Schoolhouse & Arts and Craft Show East Grand Rapids November 19th

East Grand Rapids High School is hosting its annual School House Arts and craft show that is taking place on November 19th from 9am to 3pm at the East Grand Rapids High School. Admission costs 2 dollars and lunch will be available for purchase. You can find more information here.

2022 Holiday Craft Show November 19th

This Saturday, November 19th from 9am to 2pm the 2022 Holiday Craft Show at HSB Inc. is taking place. There will be over 80 selling booths to shop from including handmade goods, crafts and much more. Admission and parking is free and there will be food trucks on site. You can find more information here.

Midwest Expos 4 Mile Flea Market 11/19-11/20

The Midwest Expos 4 Mile Flea Market Is taking place this Saturday, November 19th from 10am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday November 20th. There will be several vendors, admission is free and this will be a great chance to see a variety of vintage, modern and antique collectibles. You can find more information here.