This Weekend’s Top Picks!

1.Christmas Light Show at LMCU Ballpark- Winter Wonder Walk

The Winter Wonder Walk is taking place November 12th! You will have a chance to walk through the lite show before it opens to vehicles during the Winter Wonder Walk which takes places at 8pm. You can find more information about admission prices, parking here.

2.West Michigan Dog Show

The West Michigan harvest Cluster Dog show is taking place this weekend starting today and going through the 14th. There ARE OVER 140 AKC recognized breeds and over 5,000 purebred dogs that will be compete throughout the show. There also will be a free dog handling clinic held on Saturday. Admission is $5 a person per day, and you can find more information about the show here.

3.GRCM and GRPM Membership Exchange

The Grand Rapids Public Museum and the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum are offering a membership exchange in the month of November. That means if you are a member of either the children’s or the public museum, all you must do is show you membership card to either museum to receive free admission. This is just one of the many benefits of being a member of both museums. You can find more information here.

4.Grand Rapids Gold Home Game

The Grand Rapids Gold take the court this Sunday at Van Andel Arena. They play the Cleveland charge and tipoff is at 3pm. For ticket information as well as the rest of the Gold’s schedule, click here.

Caregiver and Kid Times November 11th

Enjoy some quality time as you get creative with your little one. Each week we will read a story and make a project that goes along with it. There are 2 times that you can attend the event Friday and they are 9:30am to 10:30am and 1:30pm to 2:30pm. Admission costs $10 and you can find more information here.

Family Storytime Grand Rapids Public Library- Ottawa Hills Branch November 11th

Parents and caregivers are invited to bring children ages 0 to 5 years to the Storytime event that Ottawa Hills Branch Library is hosting. There will be books, songs, fingerplays and hands on activities. All classes end with an art activity and playtime. Storytime is free and you can find more information here.

Grand Rapids Griffins November 11th

The Grand Rapids Griffins take on the Toronto Marlies this Friday at 7pm. There will be a holiday food drive, thank you cards for troops and $2 beers and $2 Hot Dogs. Perfect for the whole family! For ticket information and a full schedule click the link here.

Storytime Kits Grand Rapids Public Library Main Branch

Now until March 2023 you can pick up a Storytime kit from the Grand Rapids Public Library. This free kit includes a book, activities for toddlers and kids, as well as helpful resources in English and Spanish that help support early literacy skills. Kits are available while supplies lasts, and you can find more information here.

The Power of Poison Grand Rapids Public Museum

The Power of Poison exhibit is open and ready for you to explore! The Power of Poison looks at all different aspects of poison from gruesome creatures to the advancements humanity has made. The exhibit is included in general admission, and you can find more information here.

Tellebration- A night of Storytelling with GR Story Spinners Blandford Nature Center November 11th

Join Blandford Nature Center and the GR Story Spinners for, Tellebration, a nationally celebrated night of storytelling. The program is intended for ages 12 and up! The price is $5 a person and registrations are encouraged as this event is indoors and has limited space. You can find more information here.

Celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico

There is still time to explore the exhibit A celebration of Souls: Day of the Dead in Southern Mexico at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. The exhibit explores the significance of the Day of the Dead celebrations in Oaxaca, which is a Southern Region in Mexico. The exhibit goes until November 27th, and you can find more information here.

Teen-ish Nights November 11th

Teen Nights take place every Friday night at BattleGR in Comstock Park! The night is geared for kids 10 and up and features 3 hours of unlimited laser tag, archery tag, and open gym. You can find more information here.

Anishinabek: The People of This Place Grand Rapids Public Museum

West Michigan has a lot of history and many descendants of the original tribal members that once roamed these lands still live in the region today, this exhibit at the Grand Rapids Public Museum focuses on telling the story of the Ottawa, Potawatomi and Chippewa tribes. You can find more information here.

Fashion & Nature 2022 Grand Rapids Public Museum

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is featuring an original exhibit that explores the correlation and history of fashion and nature throughout history. Journey through exploitation and sustainability with interactive models in each section. You can find more information here.

Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs Grand Rapids Public Museum

If you like dinosaurs, then you are sure to fall in love with the exhibit Pterosaurs: Flight in the Age of Dinosaurs. This exhibit explores many different dinosaurs and features life size models, captivating videos, and interactive exhibits. You can find more information about the exhibit here.

Grand Rapids Ghost Tour

Get your scare on this weekend and go on a ghost tour hosted by tours around Michigan. Grand Rapids has a rich history of ghosts, ghost stories, and places that re-claimed to be haunted. Find out for yourself on this fun ghost tour through Grand Rapids. You can find more information and times here.

Nature Makers Market Blandford Nature November 12th

Join the Blandford Nature Center, Saturday November 12th from 9am to 3pm for their Nature Makers Market. The market features unique gifts and goods that have been inspired by nature and made using natural materials. You can find more information about the market here.

Dance for Kindness 2022 November 13th

The 10th annual Dance for Kindness event is taking place this Sunday, November 13th from 2pm to 5pm. There will be a coordinated group dance taking place. This event is part of a global wide chain of flash mobs that was started by the nonprofit organization Life Vest Inside. You must register, admission is $10, and you can find more information here.

Ready, Set, Play! – Madison Square Branch November 12

Do you like to play? Well, the Grand Rapids Public Museum Madison Branch is hosting their Ready, Set, Play event. This event is focused for elementary and middle schoolers who are looking to de stress with some fun, games, and activities. You can find more information here.