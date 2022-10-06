Big Give Big Workout and Guinness World Record Attempt – October 8th

It is time to have some fun and history at the Big Give Big Workout and Guiness Worlds Record attempt being held on October 8th at LMCU ballpark. Big Give wants to pack LMCU ballpark with over 4,000 people to break the Guiness World Record for most people doing jumping jacks at the same time. It only lasts a minute, and you only need to be able to do a few jumping jacks in succession. The event is free, but donations will go towards purchasing Christmas gifts and school supplies for kids in West Michigan. You can register for the event here.

Trick or Treat Trail Lamar Park- October 8th

The Trick or Treat Trail is taking place on October 8th at Lamar Park from 4pm to 6pm. Enjoy lots of family fun including games, activities and of course treats. Come on out dressed in costume for a late fall afternoon of fun. You can find more information about the event here.

Zeeland Pumpkin Fest- October 7-8th

The Zeeland Pumpkin Fest is taking place October 7th through the 8th. Enjoy several family fun evens that are free and low cost to enjoyed by all ages. Each day has a list of several fun events including a pie eating contest, pumpkin launch, live music, a pumpkin roll and much more. You can find more information about the 2-day pumpkin fest and a full list of events and times here.

Boo Bash Pediatric Dental Specialists- October 8th

Boo Bash is taking place this Saturday, October 8th from 10am to 12pm. You can come dressed up in your costumes and see some of your favorite princesses and superheroes. There will also be pumpkin decorating, cider and doughnuts, balloons, giveaways and more. Everyone is welcome and the event is free and will go on rain or shine. You can find more information about Boo Bash here.

Living Lights an Illumizoo experience John Ball Zoo

The family favorite, interactive nighttime experience Illumizoo, is back this fall at John Ball Zoo! Taking place on weekends through November you can explore and learn about the animals and organisms that live at night. Enjoy specialty food and drink items as well as black light face painting. You can find more information about the event as well as a schedule of the rest of the Illunmizoo night here.

Downtown Holland and Holland Farmers Market Fall Fest- October 7th and 8th

The Downtown Holland Fall fest is taking place this weekend! You can enjoy an artisan market, professional pumpkin carvers, pumpkin painting, street performers, face painters, balloon twisters and so much more. You can check out more information about fall fest as well as a schedule of events here.

The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited Grand Rapids Art Museum

The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited is an all-immersive experience that looks at the wonderful work of Jim Henson. There are over 170 historical objects including iconic puppets, costumes, photographs, annotated scripts, and many other cool artifacts. The exhibit goes until January 14th. You can find more information about the exhibit here.

Jack-O-Lantern World Millennium Park

The Jack O’ lantern World is once again coming back to Grand Rapids! Enjoy an amazing walk down a trail full of thousands of hand carved Jack O’ Lanterns at Millennium Park. Local food trucks will be there serving food and beverages. The Jack O’ lantern world goes on now until October 30th. You can find more information about Jack O’ Lantern World here.

Robinette’s Apple Haus and Winery

Robinette’s Apple Haus and Winery is kicking off the fall season with a lot of different family fun activates. enjoy a corn maze, hay rides, a jumping pillow, u-pick apples, a petting zoo and many more fun activities. Make sure you and your family head to Robinette’s for some fall fun.

Apple Valley Fun Farm

The Apple Valley farm is open and you can enjoy all of the fun outdoor fall activities that they have to offer. Enjoy their 5 acre corn maze, barrel train rides, farm animals, a spooky mansion slide, a Giant Straw Barrel Pyramid and new this year Peal Karts! You can find more information about Apple Valley Fun Farm here.

Grand Rapids Ghost Tour

If you are looking for some chilling fun as we start to head in October make sure you check out Ghost Tour Grand Rapids. You can learn all about the scary past and history of Grand Rapids. The tours take place in the evening and are year round Monday through Sunday. You can find more information about the tours here.

Moelker Orchards and Farm Market

If you are looking for some fall fun head to Moelker Orchards and Farm Market. Enjoy their pick your own pumpkin patch, horse-drawn wagon rides on Saturdays in October and their delicious bakery, farm market and orchard. They are open all fall and you can find more information here.

New Salem Corn Maze

If you are looking for some fall fun, head to the New Salem corn maze in Dorr, Michigan. You can enjoy the corn maze during the day or haunted at night! You can also enjoy family fun day activities including farm animals, a pumpkin patch, hayrides, Childs train and a playground. You can find more information about all the fall fun they offer here.

Ada village fall festival October 7th 4pm-7pm

The Ada Village Fall Festival is taking place this Friday from 4pm to 7pm. Enjoy many different fun, fall activities that the whole family will enjoy. There will be all sorts of activities and crafts for you to create from several different local Ada businesses. You can find a list of all the fun activities and more information here.

Read. Walk. Talk. Van Belkum Branch Library

You can join the Grand Rapids Public Library for an outdoor reading experience that takes place along the North Quarter Pathway in the Creston Neighborhood. The path will go along with the picture book, Señorita Mariposa by Ben Gundersheimer. The whole family is invited to go out and read each page aloud along the journey. You can find more information about the event here.

Olin Farm and Corn Maze October 1st -30th

Olin farm is officially open for the fall! They offer a lot of fall family fun including a corn maze, hayrides, u-pick pumpkins, fun family activities and so much more. You can check out all the fall fin at Olin farm here.

Friends of Coopersville and Marne Railway “Pumpkin Train” 10/8/22, 10/9/22

If you like train rides filled with fall color and fun then makes sure you and your family check out the Friends of Coopersville and Marne Railway pumpkin train! The train runs on Saturdays and Sundays in October. Passengers will be entertained by live actors, The Grand Pumpkin, Scarecrow and Little Crow. Each kid will receive a free pumpkin. For more information and to book your tickets check out there site here.