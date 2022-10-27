This weekend’s top picks!

1.Halloween at the Getty Drive Inn-October 29th

Halloween at the Getty Drivee inn is taking place this Saturday, October 29th. Gates will be opened for the event at 4:30 pm with the trunk or treat starting at 5:30 pm and going to 6:30 pm. Participants are asked to bring candy to share and decorate their car. There will also be a best costume contest and best car decorations contest with prizes. At 7:10 pm there will be a showing of the 1995 film Casper. You can find more information about the event here.

Boo At the Barn!-October 29th

Come join the Critter Barn this Saturday, October 29th from 10 am to 5pm for their Boo at the Barn event. There will be decorations, costumes, candy, and lots of visits with the Critter Barn’s animals. There is even a spooktacular barn trail. You can find more information as well as ticket prices here.

3. Grand Haven Trunk or Treat with Airplanes-October 29th

The Grand Haven trunk or treat is taking place this Saturday, October 29th from 2pm to 4pm. You can come dressed in your Halloween costume as local pilots will be passing out candy at the Grand Haven Memorial Airport. You can find more information about the event here.

4. Binder Park Zoo Last day of the season-October 30th

The Binder Park Zoo in Battle Creek is getting ready to close for the season with its last day open being this Sunday, October 30th. This weekend is a great time to visit the zoo if you are looking for a fun and close day trip. The trees have changed colors, the air is crisp and there are fewer people who visit the Zoo around this time of the year. Both zip line and ropes courses will be open as well as the main exhibits. You can find more information about what is available at the Zoo here.

The Pirates of Penzance October 28-29

Get ready to sing, dance and even walk the plank as the Pirates of Penzance take stage this weekend at the Easy Grand Rapids Performing Arts Center. You can find ticket and show information here.

Tunnel of Terror Haunted Car Wash-October 28-October 31st

You can visit Tommy’s Express car wash in Caledonia, Cascade, Grand Rapids, and Hudsonville for a fun and spooky car wash experience. This weekend you can enjoy a scary, car wash experience, that will sure give you a scare. You can find more information about the Tunnel of Terror Haunted Car Wash here.

Moelker Orchard Pumpkin

The Moelker Orchard Pumpkin patch is open all of October as the fall harvest is a very special time of the year for the farm. The farm offers a pick your own pumpkin path, free pumpkin cleanings on Saturday, Horse drawn wagon rides and more. You can find more information on the farm and all the fall fun here.

Trunk or Treat at Deep Roots Produce-October 28th

The third annual Deep Roots Trunk or Treat is taking place on October 28th from 5pm to 7pm rain or shine! You can sign up to pass out candy or just enjoy attending with your loved ones. You can find more information about the trunk or treat here.

Giant Pumpkin Carving October 28th

Do you like pumpkin carving? How about live, giant pumpkin carving? You can witness the live professional carving a giant 1300-pound pumpkin! The carving will tale place downtown Grand Rapids Rosa Parks Circle. You can find more information about the giant pumpkin carving here.

Grim Acres

Enjoy two acres of haunted and scary Halloween fun that involves some hungry creatures at Grim Acres in Sparta! This self-guided tour through the woods is sure to keep you awake as some areas are scarier than others. You can find more information about Grim Acres here.

Caregiver and Kid Times October 28th

Enjoy some quality time with your kid at I’m an artist Community Studio on October 28th. The class takes place in the morning and afternoon. You can enjoy reading a story and making a project that goes along with it. Ages 2 to 5 and their caregiver are welcome, and the cost is $10. You can find more information about the class here.

Grand Rapids Kroc Monster Mash Salvation Army-October 28th

The Monster Mash is back! You can join the Salvation Army for their annual trunk or treat event. Come dressed in your favorite costume. The event takes place in the Kroc Center parking lot. All ages are welcome, this is a family event, and you can find more information here.

Ada Pumpkin Prowl -October 28th

The Ada Pumpkin Prowl is taking place on October 28th from 5pm to 8pm. There will be trick or treating throughout Ada Village, pumpkin stands, photo, ops, treats and more. You can find more information about this fun and free event here.

Skary Skate 2022 -October 28th Walker Ice and fitness center

Enjoy a spooky and chilling evening on the ice at Walker Ice and Fitness Centers Skary Skate on October 28th from 8pm top 9:30pm. You can dress up as there will; be a costume contest with prizes for 1st through 3rd place. Admission is $5 and includes skate rental. You can find more information here.

Spooktacular October 28th-30th at Peter Matin Wege Theatre

The Showing of Spooktacular by the Grand Rapids Ballet School Junior company is taking place from October 28th to October 30th. This will sure get you in the Halloween spirit as there will be witches, mummies, tricks, and treats. This ballet is for the whole family, and you can find ticket information here.

Uncle John’s Cider Mill

Uncle John’s Cider mill has a lot of fun fall activities that the entire family will enjoy. They have wagon rides, a corn maze, a kid’s train, pumpkin patch, gemstone mining, a farm trail and more. You can check out times, prices, and more information here.

Halloween Hunt Blandford Nature Center October 29th

If you like scavenger hunts you will not want to miss the Halloween themed one taking place at the Blandford Nature Center on October 29th from 10am to 3pm. Complete a clue sheet and discovery spooky facts and tales about Michigan Nature, Costumes are encouraged and there will be a sweet prize at the end. The event will take place rain or shine, and you must register. You can find more information here.

Kids Spooky Forest October 29th

Grab the kids and come out to enjoy the kids’ spooky forest at Cannonsburg. The event takes place this Saturday from 3 to 5pm and costs $10. You can find more information about the Kids Spooky Forest here.

Post Family Farm -Saturday, October 29th Fall Festival

The fall festival is taking place this Saturday from 10am to 6pm at the Post Family Farm in Hudsonville Michigan. Admission is $9 a person and includes: Hayrides, Corn Maze, Kids activity area, pumpkin train ride, farm animals, a ninja course and so much more. You can visit their website to find all the activities as well as other opportunities to visit the farm here.

Scare on Sparta Town Square October 29th

Sparta Chamber and Local Business encourages you to grab a BOO bag on October 29th as they hist their Scare on Sparta Town Square from 10 am to 12 pm. There also will be a haunted walk takin place that is 5 dollars, and you get to pick out a pumpkin to decorate and to take home. You can find more information about the event here.

Pumpkin Walk -Now through October 29th

The Pumpkin walk is taking place this weekend going on until October 29th. You can follow a wooded path and view over 600 carved and lit pumpkins. Enjoy snacks, take pictures, and visit with family and friends. You can find more information here.

Halloween Carnival and Trunk or Treat -October 29th

The Halloween Carnival and Trunk or Treat at the Red Barn Market in Lowell is taking place this Saturday, October 29th. Get the kids dressed up and enjoy an afternoon of Halloween fun. The event costs $5 a child and you can find more event information here.

Halloween NoogieFest October 29th

Gilda’s Club in Grand Rapids is inviting all children and their families to enjoy a fun, free Halloween Spooktacular with the Halloween Noogie fest. The event takes place October 29th and goes from 1pm to 3pm. There will be games, crafts, activities, and creepy inspired food. You can find more information about the event here.

Everett’s Halloween Candy Walk October 29th

Everett’s Halloween candy walk is taking place this Saturday, October 29th from 2pm to 5pm. Grab a map and have fun journeying through gardens to find candy. Dress in your costume and enjoy this fun and free event. You can find more information about the walk here.

Public Dia de los Muertos Altars Now through November 3rd

Experience authentic alters created by artist Reyna Garcia. These alters celebrate the day of the dead celebration within some Hispanic cultures. This event takes place at GRPL Madison Square Branch. You can find more information here.

Fall Harvest Weekends Ed Dunneback and Girl’s Farm Market

Fall is here and that means fun family fall activities! Ed Dunneback and Girl’s Farm Market have plenty of fall activities for you and the family to enjoy. They have a corn maze, straw mountain, super mega slide, farm animals, corny bib, wagon rides a bounce pad and more. You can find more information about what Ed Dunneback and Girl’s Farm Market has to offer here.

Living Lights an Illumizoo experience John Ball Zoo

The family favorite, interactive nighttime experience Illumizoo, is back this fall at John Ball Zoo! Taking place on weekends through November you can explore and learn about the animals and organisms that live at night. Enjoy specialty food and drink items as well as black light face painting. You can find more information about the event as well as a schedule of the rest of the Illumizoo night here.

Wimee’s Dreams-Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

The Wimee’s Dreams exhibit is going on now at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. You can experience an interactive green screen that allows children to experience the fun of green screen technology. Dress up in costumes, pretend to make a broadcast and put on your own show just like Wimee the Robot! You can find more information about the exhibit here.

Jack-O-Lantern World Millennium Park

The Jack O’ lantern World is once again coming back to Grand Rapids! Enjoy an amazing walk down a trail full of thousands of hand carved Jack O’ Lanterns at Millennium Park. Local food trucks will be there serving food and beverages. The Jack O’ lantern world goes on now until October 30th. You can find more information about Jack O’ Lantern World here.

Robinette’s Apple Haus and Winery

The maze at Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery. (Sept. 6, 2022)

Robinette’s Apple Haus and Winery is kicking off the fall season with a lot of different family fun activates. enjoy a corn maze, hay rides, a jumping pillow, u-pick apples, a petting zoo and many more fun activities. Make sure you and your family head to Robinette’s for some fall fun.

Apple Valley Fun Farm

The Apple Valley farm is open and you can enjoy all of the fun outdoor fall activities that they have to offer. Enjoy their 5 acre corn maze, barrel train rides, farm animals, a spooky mansion slide, a Giant Straw Barrel Pyramid and new this year Peal Karts! You can find more information about Apple Valley Fun Farm here.

Grand Rapids Ghost Tour

If you are looking for some chilling fun as we start to head in October make sure you check out Ghost Tour Grand Rapids. You can learn all about the scary past and history of Grand Rapids. The tours take place in the evening and are year round Monday through Sunday. You can find more information about the tours here.

Moelker Orchards and Farm Market

If you are looking for some fall fun head to Moelker Orchards and Farm Market. Enjoy their pick your own pumpkin patch, horse-drawn wagon rides on Saturdays in October and their delicious bakery, farm market and orchard. They are open all fall and you can find more information here.

New Salem Corn Maze

If you are looking for some fall fun, head to the New Salem corn maze in Dorr, Michigan. You can enjoy the corn maze during the day or haunted at night! You can also enjoy family fun day activities including farm animals, a pumpkin patch, hayrides, Childs train and a playground. You can find more information about all the fall fun they offer here.

Kids Spooky Forest

Enjoy a fun, interactive, outdoor Halloween experience for kids. Aimed for a younger crowd, the Spooky Forest goes for a ½ mile. There will be spooky props, as week as kid-friendly Halloween attractions. Admission is $10, you can find more information here.

The Power of Poison Grand Rapids Public Musuem

The new exhibit the Power of Poison is going on now at the Grand Rapids Public Musem. Explore all aspects of poison through medical discoveries and venomous creatures this exhibit is sure to get you into the Halloween spirit. You can find more information about the new exhibit here.