This Weekend’s Top Picks

1.Zoo Goes Boo -John Ball Zoo

It is time to get spooky at John Ball Zoo as the Halloween favorite Zoo Goes Boo has returned. The zoo will be transformed with fin decorations, costumes, candy and of course the animals! This year the spooky treat stations are returning throughout the zoo. You can find more information about Zoo Goes Boo here.

2.Trunk or Treat Ottawa County Fairgrounds

Fall fun at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds is taking place this Saturday, October 22nd from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. There will be music by the Black River Band, Trunk or treating, a community campfire and Donuts and Cider. You can find more information about the event here.

3.Monster Mash at Ramona Park in Portage

Monster Mash is happening this Saturday at 3pm in Portage. The event will be held at Ramona Park and will feature trick or treating, wagon rides through a spooky trail, take home crafts, an on-site magic show, airbrush tattoos, an inflatable obstacle course and so much more. The event is put on by Portage Parks and Recreation and you can find more about the event here.

4.Trick or Trail at Outdoor Discovery Center

If you are looking for some family fun, this Saturday at the Outdoor Discovery Center will be Treats and Trails. Starting at 2pm and going to 7pm, enjoy wildlife encounters, games, and candy. There also will be live birds and marshmallow roasting. You can find more information about the event here.

GR Skate and Event Center Home School Skates-October 21st

GR Skate and Event Center is hosting Home School Skates every 3rd Friday of the year at their Kentwood location. The event goes from 1pm to 3pm and offers 2 different admission prices. You can find more information here.

Pumpkin Paw Art Dogtopia-October 21st

Join Dogtopia on October 21st for pumpkin paw art all day long. This is part of an art project where your dog will paw print a pumpkin. The cost is $10 to participate. You can find more information about the event here.

Kentwood Trunk or Treat-October 22nd

The city of Kentwood Parks and Recreation Department is putting on their annual trunk or treat on October 22nd from 10am to 1pm. There will over 25 decorated city and community vehicles that kids can trick or treat from. The event will be held at Kentwood Public Works facility. You can find more information here.

BOO-tober trick-or-treating Grand Rapids Children’s Museum -October 23rd

Trick or treat this year with the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum on October 23rd. They are hosting trick or treating throughout October. There will be Halloween games, decorations, pumpkin decoration, and so much more. You can find more information about the event here as well as other occurrences.

Uncle John’s Cider Mill

Uncle John’s Cider mill has a lot of fun fall activities that the entire family will enjoy. They have wagon rides, a corn maze, a kid’s train, pumpkin patch, gemstone mining, a farm trail and more. You can check out times, prices, and more information here.

Friday Night “Fun” GR Skate and Event Center-October 21st

Gr Skate and event center Byron location hosts a Friday Night “fun” every Friday. The event happens Friday from 6-9. You can find more information and admission prices here.

Hallowee-One Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park-October 21st

Bring your one-year-old and get your Halloween on at this fun event put on by Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park. You can dress your child in a way that highlights Frederik Meijer Gardens, that could be a mammal, fish, insect, bird, sculpture to name a few. Listen to Halloween stories and go on a Halloween-themed hunt. The event goes from 10am to 12pm. You can find more information here and the event is included with general admission.

Public Dia de los Muertos Altars Now through November 3rd

Experience authentic alters created by artist Reyna Garcia. These alters celebrate the day of the dead celebration within some Hispanic cultures. This event takes place at GRPL Madison Square Branch. You can find more information here.

Caregiver and Kid Times October 21st

Enjoy some quality time with your kid at I’m an artist Community Studio on October 21st. The class takes place in the morning and afternoon. You can enjoy reading a story and making a project that goes along with it. Ages 2 to 5 and their caregiver are welcome, and the cost is $10. You can find more information about the class here.

Candlelit Tours at the American Museum of Magic-October 22nd

Candlelit Tours at the American Museum of Magic are taking place this Saturday on October 22nd. Explore the scarier side of magic history with a historic candlelight tour. Tours are ages 13 and up and you can find more information here.

Monster Mash: Monsters Inc -Saturday October 22nd -Portage

The Portage Monster Mash is taking place this Saturday from 3 to 7pm at Ramona Park in Portage. There will be trick-or-treating, inflatables, a spooky hayride through a forest, pumpkin carving, and so much more. You can find more information about the Monster Mash here.

Hocus Pocus The original movie showing -Fountain Street Church-October 23rd

The movie “Hocus Pocus” is being shown at the Fountain Street Church on October 23rd at 4pm. The event is a Stewardship fundraiser and costs $8 per person, $20 per family. Tickets are available at the door or online. Concessions will be available for purchase; you can find more information here.

Fall Harvest Weekends Ed Dunneback and Girl’s Farm Market

Fall is here and that means fun family fall activities! Ed Dunneback and Girl’s Farm Market have plenty of fall activities for you and the family to enjoy. They have a corn maze, straw mountain, super mega slide, farm animals, corny bib, wagon rides a bounce pad and more. You can find more information about what Ed Dunneback and Girl’s Farm Market has to offer here.

Living Lights an Illumizoo experience John Ball Zoo

The family favorite, interactive nighttime experience Illumizoo, is back this fall at John Ball Zoo! Taking place on weekends through November you can explore and learn about the animals and organisms that live at night. Enjoy specialty food and drink items as well as black light face painting. You can find more information about the event as well as a schedule of the rest of the Illumizoo night here.

Wimee’s Dreams-Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

The Wimee’s Dreams exhibit is going on now at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. You can experience an interactive green screen that allows children to experience the fun of green screen technology. Dress up in costumes, pretend to make a broadcast and put on your own show just like Wimee the Robot! You can find more information about the exhibit here.

Jack-O-Lantern World Millennium Park

The Jack O’ lantern World is once again coming back to Grand Rapids! Enjoy an amazing walk down a trail full of thousands of hand carved Jack O’ Lanterns at Millennium Park. Local food trucks will be there serving food and beverages. The Jack O’ lantern world goes on now until October 30th. You can find more information about Jack O’ Lantern World here.

Robinette’s Apple Haus and Winery

The maze at Robinette’s Apple Haus & Winery. (Sept. 6, 2022)

Robinette’s Apple Haus and Winery is kicking off the fall season with a lot of different family fun activates. enjoy a corn maze, hay rides, a jumping pillow, u-pick apples, a petting zoo and many more fun activities. Make sure you and your family head to Robinette’s for some fall fun.

Apple Valley Fun Farm

The Apple Valley farm is open and you can enjoy all of the fun outdoor fall activities that they have to offer. Enjoy their 5 acre corn maze, barrel train rides, farm animals, a spooky mansion slide, a Giant Straw Barrel Pyramid and new this year Peal Karts! You can find more information about Apple Valley Fun Farm here.

Grand Rapids Ghost Tour

If you are looking for some chilling fun as we start to head in October make sure you check out Ghost Tour Grand Rapids. You can learn all about the scary past and history of Grand Rapids. The tours take place in the evening and are year round Monday through Sunday. You can find more information about the tours here.

Moelker Orchards and Farm Market

If you are looking for some fall fun head to Moelker Orchards and Farm Market. Enjoy their pick your own pumpkin patch, horse-drawn wagon rides on Saturdays in October and their delicious bakery, farm market and orchard. They are open all fall and you can find more information here.

New Salem Corn Maze

If you are looking for some fall fun, head to the New Salem corn maze in Dorr, Michigan. You can enjoy the corn maze during the day or haunted at night! You can also enjoy family fun day activities including farm animals, a pumpkin patch, hayrides, Childs train and a playground. You can find more information about all the fall fun they offer here.

Kids Spooky Forest

Enjoy a fun, interactive, outdoor Halloween experience for kids. Aimed for a younger crowd, the Spooky Forest goes for a ½ mile. There will be spooky props, as week as kid-friendly Halloween attractions. Admission is $10, you can find more information here.