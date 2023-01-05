The weekend is here! There are plenty of fun things happening in Grand Rapids this weekend! If you are looking for something fun to do with your family, there are plenty of free and affordable events taking place!

This weekend’s top picks!

1. World of Winter

The World of Winter 2023 is taking place this Saturday. This free event takes place all around the city with over 100 free events, activities, and outdoor art displays. This year features several fun and inspiring displays including Messie the Grand River Monster, the House of cards, roaming gnomes and more. You can find more information here.

2. Winterfest Bonfire Bash Grand Haven

The Winterfest Bonfire Bash is taking place this Saturday in Grand Haven. There will be hot dogs, marshmallows, and ice cream eating contest, snow volleyball and so much more. You can find more information about the Bonfire Bash here.

3. West Michigan Hockey Griffins

The Grand Rapids Griffins are home this weekend on January 6th and 7th against the Texas Stars. Friday’s promotion is $2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs. Saturday’s promotion is Hockey without barriers and sensory friendly game, Jonatan Berggren bobblehead giveaway, and post-game player autographs. You can find more information about the games, ticket prices and promotions here.

4. Kids Dental exhibit at the Grand Rapid’s Children’s Museum

The Grand Rapid’s Children’s Museum has just opened their New Mitten Kids Dental Exhibit. This exhibit has many hands on, fun, activities that teach kids early on the importance of oral health. Children can explore dental tools, drills, x rays and even use a giant toothbrush. You can find more information about the new exhibit here.

Ice Skating at Rosa Parks Circle

There is still plenty of time to get out and enjoy ice skating at Rosa Parks Circle. The rink is open daily and only closes due to inclement weather. Rentals are included with admission, and you can find more information here.

Winter Fun at Indian Trails

If you are looking for something fun to do this winter outdoors, you can go to Indian Trials Golf Course where they will have fat tire biking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing. There will be rentals offered for Snowshoes, Fat Tire Bikes and Cross-Country Skiing. You can find more information about rentals times, pricing and more here.

Rockford’s Got Talent Show-Rockford High School

Rockford’s Got Talent 2023 show is taking place this Saturday, January 7th at 7pm. Enjoy many fun, entertaining and family friendly performances while supporting the Rockford Area Community Endowment and Krause Library Expansion Fund. You can find more information about the event here.

Kalamazoo Valley Musuem

There are always a lot of educational fun happening at the Kalamazoo Valley Musuem. Best of all, admission is free! Enjoy 3 floors of learning with permanent and moving exhibits. Learn about science, health and other interesting things. Also, learn about the history of Kalamazoo! Did you know that Gibson Guitar was first made in Kalamazoo? Learn that the iconic Checker Cab actually got its start in Kalamazoo before New York and that the first pedestrian mall was also built in Kalamazoo. You can find more information about the museum and the exhibits they feature here.

Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited

There is still time if you have not already to check out the Grand Rapids Art Museum’s exhibit, The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited. Explore the magic of Jim Henson as you take a up close look behind the scenes of the world’s most iconic Muppets. You can find more information about the exhibit here.

Celebrating Diwali at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park

Come celebrate Diwali at the Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park! Diwali is also known as the festival of lights that is observed amongst Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists. The event goes from 2pm to 3pm and is included with admission. You can find more information here.

Grand Rapids Gold Vs Main Celtics January 8th -3pm

The Grand Rapids Gold face off against the Maine Celtics on January 8th at 3pm. The first 500 fans will receive a Grand Rapids Gold Light Saber. You can find more information and ticket prices here.

Kids Zone Caledonia Township Branch Library

Kids Zone is taking place this Saturday, January 7th at 10am, at the Caledonia Township Branch Library. Kids can enjoy special interactive programs, crafts, Storytime, games and more. This event is geared for children 5-10 years old. You can find more information here.

Art Lab for Kids: Make Your Own Emoji

The Apple Store in the Woodland mall is hosting a make your own Emoji session. It takes place from 12pm to 1pm. Kids can learn fun ways to make their own emojis. They will get to create on iPads that are provided. You can find more information about the event here.

Kent District Library Lab Experience: Architecture Adventure Nelson Township Branch

Have the chance to build the tallest tower or other structures at the KDL lab experience that takes place this Saturday from 10am to 11am at the Nelson Township Branch. The only limit is your imagination. This lab is designed for children ages 5-10. You can find more information here.