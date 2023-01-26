This weekend’s Top Picks!

1. Winterfest in Grand Haven

Winterfest in Grand Haven is going on now through this weekend! There are so many fun activities to check out such as the cardboard sled build, euchre tournament, sleepwalker run, family dog pull, Glow bowl and more! There are several events to check out and you can go online to see the full schedule events as well as more information here.

2. Grand Rapids Children’s Museum Molly of Denalie

The Molly of Denali: An Alaskan Adventure is opening this Saturday at the Grand Rapids Children’s Music Museum. Join in all the fun as the hit PBS show comes to the children’s museum. Visitors can fly a bush plane, drive a snowmobile, navigate a snow maze in snowshoes, care for sled dogs, and learn all about Alaska! You can find more about the exhibit here.

3.Grand Rapids Symphony Specials Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows

The Grand Rapids Symphony Orchestra is presenting the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part 1 in concert this weekend! Enjoy the magic of the music of Harry Potter in this concert special. Tickets are going fast you can find more about the concert as well as ticket prices here.

4.World of Winter Giant Gnomes

The World of Winter Roaming Gnomes are starting this Friday! The gnomes can be found at Ah-Nab-Awen-Park. Enjoy this free and amazing spectacle that is part of the World of Winter fest. You can find more information about the Gnomes here.

Family Storytime- Ottawa Hills Branch 1/27/22

Family Storytime is taking place this Friday at 10:30 am. This story time is geared for children ages 0 to 5. The Storytime features books, songs, fingerplays, as well other hands-on fun. You can find more information about Storytime here.

Ice Skating at Rosa Parks Circle

It is time to lace up your skates and head to Rosa Parks Circle as Ice Skating is going on now through mid-February. Admission is affordable and skate rentals are included. You can find more information about ticket prices and the ice skating here.

Once on this Island Grand Rapids Civic Theatre

There is still time to see the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre’s production of Tony nominated play, once on this Island. Follow the story of young Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who fights for her place in the world. You can find more information about the play as well as ticket prices here.

Story Time! -I’m An Artist Community studio 1/27/22

Join I’m An Artist Community studio this Friday for their story time. The ages 4 and up event includes a fun story and art activity for your child to engage in. The event takes place from 9am to 10am and there is online registration. You can find more information about the event and admission pricing here.

Jump at Launch Grand Rapids

Recurring weekly on Friday, Saturdays, and Sundays, you can purchase a charged-up or supercharged combo for tons of fun at Launch Grand Rapids. Enjoy the Ninja Course, Arcade, Dodgeball, food and more fun! You can find more information about the wrist band special they are having as well as other attractions here.

World of Winter 2023

The World of Winter 2023 is taking place now through March in downtown Grand Rapids. There are so many fun activities and wonderful sight s to take in. Best of all everything is free while you explore. You can find more information about The World of Winter 2023 and all the events here. Below is a look at this weekend’s list of events taking place.

1/27/22

Chilly Challenge: Architecture Walking Tours

Scavenger Hunt: WOW Edition

Ice Park

7Pm Best Box DJ Pop Up

1/28/22

Chilly Challenge: Architecture Walking Tours

Scavenger Hunt: WOW Edition

Ice Park

5PM Fire and Ice

6pm Ghost Town by Dante Cope

1/29/22

Chilly Challenge: Architecture Walking Tours

Scavenger Hunt: WOW Edition

2pm Cultural Story Time Series- grand Rapids Asian Pacific Foundation

Attack of The Bloodsuckers! Exhibit Opening January 27th Lakeshore Museum Center

Have the chance to explore the world of biting, bloodsucking insects at the Lakeshore Museum Center. The exhibit Attack of the Bloodsuckers is opening this Friday, January 27th. Explore bed bugs, mosquitoes, ticks, vampire bats and other critters that are sure to make your skin crawl. The event is free and takes place at 5:30pm. You can find more information about the exhibit opening as well as the exhibit here.

Owl Prowl January 27th Pierce Cedar Creek Institute

On Friday, January 27th the Owl Prowl at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute is taking place from 7 to 9pm. Explore the habitats and habits of Michigan owls as you start with a live owl program than a hoot hike. This family friendly event is fun and affordable. You can find more information about the Owl Prowl and admission prices here.

Storytime Kits Grand Rapids Public Library

If you are looking for something to keep your little ones occupied over the holiday season, then make sure to stop by the Grand Rapids Public Libraries main branch. They are offering free Storytime Kits that are designed for kids age range birth to 5 years old. They are free and can be picked up at any Grand Rapids Public Library location while supplies last. You can find more information here.

Winter Lights Walking Trail

This is the last weekend to experience the winter lights walking trail in Ada village. Come out and enjoy this fun, family friendly walking trail at Ada village. The loop is just under a mile. You can find more information about the walking trail here.

Kids and Family Expo January 28th- The DeVos Place

The kids and Family expo is taking place this Saturday at the Devos Place from 10am to 5pm. Come out and enjoy all the fun! There will be a zip line, Stars’n’Stripes Obstacle Course, Human Foosball, a petting zoo, and so much more. You can find more information about the expo as well as admission prices here.

Ready, Set, Play! – Madison Square Branch

Ready, Set, Play is taking place this Saturday from 11am to 4pm. Bring you elementary schooler or middle schooler for a chance to de stress with some fun and games at the library. You can find more information about the drop-in play event here.

Winter Fort Building at the Blandford Nature Center

Come out to the Blandford Nature Center and see if you can build a winter fort that is able to survive a winters night. Bring the family and get ready to test your fort building skills as you make a winter shelter and then enjoy a hot cup of hot cocoa at the end to warm yourselves up. Registration is required for the event and you can find more information here.