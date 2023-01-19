This Weekend’s Top Picks!

1. Winter Wonderland Luminary Walk Frugthaven Farms 1/21/22

the winter wonderland luminary walk is taking place this Saturday from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. explore the explore the Frugthaven farm orchard trails at night on their winter wonderland luminary walks. this family-friendly one-mile night walk through the orchard will come alive with hundreds of luminaries. warm-up by a fire while visiting with friends and family.

the Frugthaven farm will have a food truck, live music, and refreshing drinks on this special night! The cost is $3 per person. children 3 & under are free! You can find more information here.





2. 18th annual Great Skate Rosa Parks Circle 1/21/22

The 18th annual great skate at rosa parks circle takes place this Saturday! This 24-hour ice-skating marathon is one you won’t want miss as every griffin’s player and coach will be skating for at least one hour with fans! You can find more information about the great skate here.

3. World of Winter

The world of winter festival is continuing in downtown Grand Rapids. This two-month festival includes over 100 art installations, events, and activities for all ages. Check out the house of cards at Calder Plaza that consist of 128 light boxes that are in the form of playing cards. Or watch van Gogh’s starry night come to life with 1,4000 glowing tubes emulating the brush strokes of van Gogh.

4. The Harlem Globetrotters 1/22/22 Van Andel Arena

The Harlem globetrotters are bringing their 2023 world tour to Van Andel this Sunday, January 22nd. Enjoy amazing basketball skills, outrageous athleticism, and non-stop fun! The Globetrotters go head-to-head against the Washington Generals who will stop at nothing to defeat the world’s most winningest team. You can find more information and ticket pricing here.

Grand Rapids Gold Vs Capital City Go-Go January 20th 7pm

The Grand Rapids Gold take on the Capital City Go-Go this Friday, 7pm, at Van Andel arena. Tickets are available and you can enjoy some family fun and good basketball! You can find more information about the game and ticket pricing here.

Once On This Island January 20th– grand Rapids Civic Theatre February 5th

Once On This Island is a play being put on by the Grand Rapids Civic Theatre. This story follows the tale of Ti Moune, a peasant girl who is finding her place in the world and finds the love of her life. This Broadway play is rated PG for some adult themes. You can find more information about Once On This Island as well as ticket information here.

Storytime Kits Grand Rapids Public Library

If you are looking for something to keep your little ones occupied over the holiday season, then make sure to stop by the Grand Rapids Public Libraries main branch. They are offering free Storytime Kits that are designed for kids age range birth to 5 years old. They are free and can be picked up at any Grand Rapids Public Library location while supplies last. You can find more information here.

Animal Adventures January 21ST-22ND

You can have fun this weekend exploring the survival techniques of snakes, rats, chinchilla, and tarantulas! You can enjoy watching live animal presentations, listening to animal stories, participating in art projects, playing games and more. This event is geared for ages 3 to 6 but all are welcome. Reservations are required and you can find more information about the event, pricing, and registration here.

Celebrate the Lunar New Year – Grand Rapids Public Library-Yankee Clipper Branch January 21st



You can celebrate the Lunar New Year this Saturday, January 21stg from 11am to 1pm. Come on out for fun activities and crafts that celebrate New Year traditions from China, Korea, Vietnam, and other cultures. The event is free, and you can find more information here.

Grand Rapids Griffins vs. Springfield Thunderbirds January 21st

The Grand Rapids Griffins take in the Springfield Thunderbirds this Saturday at 7pm. It is the Grateful Dead Tribute Night as well as the 18th annual Great Skate Winterfest game. There will be a Grateful Dead jersey auction post-game as well as a performance by the band Raising the Dead. You can find more information about the game as well as ticket prices here.

Refugee and Immigrant Services Community Winterfest January 22nd

Grab you winter coat, hat, gloves and get ready to bundle up as the Community Winter Fest at Detach Primitive takes places this Sunday, January 22nd. There is something for everyone as the event goes from 2pm to 5pm. There will be guided goat tours starting at 3pm and an open Q and A starting at 4:15pm. The event is free, and you can find more information here.