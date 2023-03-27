GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Wedgwood Christian Services hosted its annual State of the Child event on Tuesday, March 21. This year’s topics focused on issues including mental health, substance use, trauma and relationships. During this event, experts and parents discussed and pulled apart these topics to best understand and support troubled youth.

“Since 1960, Wedgwood Christian Services has been dedicated to boldly taking on the toughest problems facing children, teens, families and adults through residential care, counseling services and community programs,” according to Wedgwood Christian Services.

At the State of the Child event, a panel of experts answered many questions and delved into the issues children face. Following the panel discussion, breakout sessions occurred to explore crucial information deeper and pinpoint ways to help youth. Research regarding the state of children’s well-being should be alarming to us as parents. Here is a look at this year’s panelists.

Between 2011 and 2021, The CDC conducted the “National Youth Risk Behavior Survey.” In 2011, survey results discovered that 28% of high school students reported feeling sad and hopeless persistently. In 2021, this percentage increased to 42%. Sadly, suicidal rates have increased as well. In 2021, 24% of girls and 14% of boys have reported creating a suicide plan.

There are many ways we can help troubled children in our community. Wedgwood Christian Services is taking appointments now. You can learn more about Wedgwood Christian Services and how to sign up for services here.

