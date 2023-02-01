GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Wedgwood Christian Services is hosting their Women of Wedgwood Galentine’s Day and well-being/mental health event next Thursday, February 9th 5:30-7:30pm. This is a great opportunity for women in the community to come out and celebrate friendships, learn how to create charcuterie boards, and learn about the impacts that physical well-being and nutrition has on mental health. Partnering with Milk Means More, Wedgwood Christian Services invites you to come eat dinner, then learn how to build beautiful charcuterie boards that are handmade by students in their woodshop program.

Some of Wedgwood’s therapists will also be there to talk about making healthy decisions. Things such as how good physical activity and eating choices impacts our mental health and how we can all take better care of ourselves. Wedgwood’s reaction therapy program not only develops physical confidence and physical fitness levels, but it also looks at nutrition. The program stresses the importance of eating a balance of fruits, vegetables, and meats. The program also focuses on teaching kids how to socialize and work on skills to make friends as well as hot to present themselves in society.

Women of Wedgwood is a group of West Michigan women who care a lot about our community, as well as the kids and families who rely on the services at Wedgwood. Chef Jenn Struik, from Milk Means More, will be teaching everyone how to make the perfect Charcuterie board. Best of all, you get to take home your own hand-crafted charcuterie board when you are done. You can learn more information about the event and how to register here.

