GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Wedgwood Christian Services in Grand Rapids!

With holiday decorations on full display, loads of gifts stocked up for kids, and community organizations and volunteers coming together to spread joy this season, this nonprofit organization is embodying the true meaning of the holidays-being a blessing to those who need it most.

Wedgwood Christian Services and Universal Forest Products have teamed up to ensure the holidays are extra merry and bright for children.

“It is so much fun and heartwarming to see how people from all over the community and strangers who will never get to meet these kids that are in our care at Wedgwood Christian Services just pour out their love for them and help them realize that they are worthy to be loved and cherished,” Brooke Jevicks, Chief Advancement Officer at Wedgwood Christian Services, said.

This heartwarming act of kindness is more than assembling lights and decorations and dropping off bags of gifts. It’s about reassuring children that they matter and deserve to experience the joys of the holidays.

“For us, it’s less so much about the lights than it is about that we care about the people here,” Matt Missad, CEO of Universal Forest Products, said. “We care about the good work they do here at Wedgwood. They’ve done a great job, and we’re just excited to be a part of it.”

Wedgwood Christian Services invites the community to support kids in their care beyond the holidays. The organization is currently accepting activity baskets filled with fun activities, games, and toys for kids to play with over winter break and is always seeking volunteers.

To get involved, visit wedgwood.org.

Sponsored by Wedgwood Christian Services