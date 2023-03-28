GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We live in an unpredictable world where things we see or hear about happening may not always make sense. Wedgwood Christian Services has tips when it comes to building resiliency in our kids. To be resilient or to be able to recover and come back from difficult times is a important skill for everyone. The American Academy of Pediatrics and Dr, Kenneth Ginsburg have identified 7 building blocks that your child can develop and build resiliency.

Confidence

Build your child or students confidence by giving them the opportunity to try different things. It is also important to encourage that failures are a learning experience instead of a disaster. Tell them that you believe they will succeed. If they hear it enough, kids will start to believe it.

Competence

Competence and Confidence are intertwined. We can teach and model what this looks like. Using important skills like communication and self-advocacy. It is important than that you start giving them the opportunity to use these skills. Encourage them by using phrases such as this “I know you can complete this project because I have seen how hard you work when you have a deadline.”

Control

A crucial factor to developing resilience in our children is the feeling of control. It is important that our kids know their actions do have consequences. It is important that they know they control what happens and that different choices result in different outcomes. They may not be able to change past actions, but they can change future ones.

Connections

The biggest setbacks can be manageable with a team on our side. Encourage our children to make connections with our children through clubs and youth groups. Also create strong family bonds with them by letting them know you can help them when they need it. It is also important to demonstrate how people can work together to solve issues.

Character

Encourage your child to see themselves as a caring person and model the behaviors you want to see in them. It can be helpful even to share stories on how your values have influenced decisions you have made.

Contribution

Helping kids see the bigger picture in things such as home life and at school can make them more resilient. That is why it is important we give our kids the opportunity to help at home or in the community. This can make them feel more comfortable asking help when they need it.

Coping

It is so important that kids learn how to cope with stress effectively. These kids will bounce back from a setback much quicker because of healthy stress management. Model healthy ways at home to deal with stress though exercise, meditation, or journaling. Encourage kids when they are upset to take a break and implement one of these strategies.

You can find more helpful tips, information, and how to enroll in one of Wedgwood Christina services here.

Sponsor Wedgwood Christian Services