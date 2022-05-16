GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Wedgwood Christian Services‘ Teen CHARGE, which stands for Teens Choosing Action Reaching a Generation, is a Student Leadership Group for middle school and high school students in Greater Grand Rapids area, promoting positive messaging surrounding well-being, specifically in the areas of mental health, healthy relationships, and substance use.

Members of Teen CHARGE, or Brand Reps, collectively decide each season which topics matter the most to them – like friendships, making healthy decisions, mental health, and social media. Using their creativity and passions, students create a variety of content to share with their peers. Students create graphics and videos to share on the Teen CHARGE social media, write blogs for the Teen CHARGE website, craft presentations for community groups, and even participate in media interviews to share positive messaging.

Wedgwood’s Teen CHARGE is accepting applications for Summer Brand Reps now, and is open to students age 12-18 in the greater Grand Rapids area who can commit to two meetings a month and are interested in developing leadership skills to make an impact in their communities. The application, due June 4, and more information can be found at www.teencharge.org/brand-reps. Virtual interviews will take place the week of June 6.