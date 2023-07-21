GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- You would be surprised how knowledgeable kids and teens are about mental health. Society is talking much more openly and raising awareness about mental health issues like anxiety, depression and trauma, to name a few. Through residential care, counseling services and community programs, Wedgwood Christian Services supports our youth in West Michigan.

Maranda spoke with Hannah Reed, Wedgwood Outpatient and Recovery Services Clinician. She shared some tips on how we can better support our children. One of the tips she shared was to have an open conversation without judgment with our kids and to listen to what they have to say. Asking questions and providing this support can encourage teens and kids to open up.

Wedgwood Christian Services started a documentary series exploring kids’ mental health in West Michigan. You can learn more about the series and watch the full episodes here.

Sponsor Wedgwood Christian Services