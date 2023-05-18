GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)–Wedgwood Christian Services brought parents and their teens together to talk about mental health. This may be a new term to some, but our youth are becoming more concerned with “burden-sharing”. They are worried that since their parents already have enough issues going on, they will add to their problems. Maranda talked with Wedgwood therapist Sophia Dykstra about tips on how parents and guardians can connect with their children, especially when dealing with issues.

One tip Sophia shared with us is to talk with our children. We live in a very fast-paced world, and often we don’t allow ourselves enough time to process the events happening in our day. Sitting down with your child and asking them how their day was can encourage them to open up. Initially, it may be awkward, but eventually, it will become natural. Another way you can connect with your children is at the dinner table. Using exercises such as asking about the highs and lows of their day can help lead you as a family to some nice places.

Unfortunately, not all our child’s problems can be fixed even when they open up to us, which is why Wedgwood Christian Services wants to help. When you feel like you are having a good, open dialogue with your child, but things are not getting better, this is when you are encouraged to contact Wedgwood Christian Services. Whether your child needs short or long-term counseling, Wedgwood will support you and your child’s journey to brighter days. You can learn more information about their counseling services here.

