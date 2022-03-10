GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Take part in this year’s State of the Child presented by our friends at Wedgwood. This year, teens will answer some questions about serious topics including substance abuse, trauma, healthy relationships and more. Experts including Kent County Prosecuting Attorney, Chris Becker and Spectrum Health Section Chief of Adolescent & Young Adult Medicine, Dr. Lisa Lowery will be there to help guide the conversation and offer insights on how we can support teens today as they navigate the ongoing pandemic and other global crises.

Register now for this event taking place on March 22 at Frederik Meijer Gardens. For more information about the event and how to get involved in the post-panel breakout sessions visit their website!