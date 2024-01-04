GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- What’s the best way to transform the world and create positive change? Invest in the next generation, our youth.

Pouring into kids and teens is a top priority of Wedgwood Christian Services, and the Christian nonprofit & mental health care ministry encourages the community to show up for youth needing additional love and support.

All it takes is being present and engaging in positive interactions. And according to Wedgwood’s staff, no kind gesture is too small.

“When people give, they really inspire that positive change with our youth. They feel connected, and they feel that someone else is feeding into them,” Kali Jackson, a therapist at Wedgwood Christian Services, said. “They feel an investment from not only the staff around them but the community. It helps them heal in a world where they deeply need it,” Jackson added.

Here are ways to remind our youth of how much they are loved and cared for:

Give a compliment and express your appreciation.

Give a hug

Vocalize to your children and local kids how much they matter

Additional ways to support youth at Wedgwood Christan Services include:

Giving a monetary donation

Volunteering

Purchasing wish-list items to support Wedgwood’s Autism Center, Counseling resources and residents.

Interning

Joining groups (NextGen Board and Women of Wedgwood)

Find more ways to get involved here.

