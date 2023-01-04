GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-While many of us this time of year have made resolutions for changes in 2023, one resolution that Wedgwood Christian Services wants to remind you of is spending time with your family. Now more than ever our children need us and need to know that they are important to us. One of the best ways to build a relationship with your child is by spending time with them. Research shows that spending at least 10 minutes of intentional play time with our children will deepen your relationship with them and improve their mental health.

Wedgwood Christian Services says that it is important to do activities that do not involve a screen. When you start spending at least 10 minutes of playing with your child each day, this will help to build an open line of communication with your child. It is important to our children that they are seen, heard and have a safe environment. You can find more resources and learn more about Wedgwood Christian Services here.

Sponsor Wedgwood Christian Services