GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-Wedgwood Christian Services wants to help parents better connect with their children, especially when it comes to our children being vulnerable with us. There are 2 types of vulnerability. Good and bad vulnerability. Good vulnerability is talking about important things in our lives with the right person in a safe space. Bad vulnerability is sharing your issues with someone like the cashier at the store who isn’t the right person to be opening up to.

Now imagine how our children feel when it comes to sharing their issues. A lot of children feel that if they open up and share their problems with their parents, that they will be too much of a burden. One of the most important things we can do as parents is to ensure and constantly remind our children that we can handle what they are dealing with. Especially when we are dealing with our own issues and stresses.

Kids can worry quite a bit about being burdens to their parents. It is important that we reenforce to them and that we want to share their issues.

You can see more conversations on mental health in Wedgwood’s new documentary series, Brave Spaces, on their website here.

