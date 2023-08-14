GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — Wedgwood Christian Services recently put together a docu-series called “Brave Spaces” and they brought in parents and teenagers to talk about mental health. The teens opened up about the number of peers they believe are dealing with mental health issues. The teens say they realize that their peers all have their struggles that impact their mental health but don’t think that the issue is talked about enough.

The World Health Organization says one in seven 10 to 19-year-olds experience a mental disorder and that depression, anxiety and behavioral disorders are among the leading causes of illness and disability among adolescents.

The experts at Wedgwood say that oftentimes there is a big stigma that gets in the way, people are afraid to talk about their mental health because they’re afraid of what people will think. They say creating a safe and comfortable place will help people open up and talk about their struggles.

Wedgwood Christian Services. You can see more conversations on mental health in Wedgwood’s new documentary series, “Brave Spaces,” here.

Sponsor Wedgwood Christian Services