GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Wedgwood’s State of the Child was an event that brought together a group of local teens and community leaders and experts to comment on the challenges that kids and families are facing each and every day.

A panel of experts including Kent county Prosecuting Attorney, Chris Becker; Spectrum Health Section Chief of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine, Dr. Lisa Lowery and more joined in on the conversation. The community came together to ask questions and help build resources for families and kids during these unprecedented times.