GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Since 1980, the Make-A-Wish foundation has been granting wishes and making dreams come true for children suffering from critical illnesses. This year, Walker teen Jestin Schulte dream came true to go to the big game in Arizona with his family. The experience started on February 8th when Jestin flew out to Arizona. Jestin, was joined by 15 other Make-A-Wish recipients. Then, Jestin was surprised at dinner by 5 players from the Arizona Cardinals.

The next day, February 9th, Jestin, and his mom went to the NFL Honor ceremony. There he got to see the biggest stars in the NFL at the red-carpet event. Friday was one of the highlights according to Jestin. That was when he got a special tour of State Farm Stadium. He even got to check out the Chiefs Locker room. The big game was surreal for Jestin and his Dad. They left for the game at noon and experienced all the festivities and atmosphere. Jestin is thankful to the Make-A-Wish foundation for making his wish come true.

Here are some words of encouragement from Jestin when Maranda spoke with him. We would like to congratulate Jestin as at the beginning of the year he celebrated 1 year of being cancer free.

What got you to the point where make a wish stepped in and really helped grant this special wish?

“As a kid I always had leg pain. So, when I was 16, I went to my physician, but saw her assistant. She said he shouldn’t have any more leg pains because he was past the main growing part of his life. I had to get an x ray downstairs; the x ray discovered something. It discovered Osteosarcoma, a very rare bone cancer.”

What does a wish do for a kid in the middle of a nightmare?

“Very big relief. Me personally the best week of my life. So many fun activities to do and great stuff.”

What is next for you?

“I am actually studying at GVSU for biomedical sciences, want to further into PA.”

What would you say to kids who sometimes feel like they don’t have any hope?

“That sooner or later it will get better. You just have to keep striving and you will get through it.

Make- A- Wish Gives kids with critical illnesses that extra boost to say everything is going to be ok. Serving nationwide with more than 24,000 volunteers across the country, everyday Make-A-Wish truly makes dreams come true for these kids. Since starting in 1980, Make-A-Wish has given over 550,000 wishes in 50 different countries. You can learn more about the organization as well as ways to get involved here.