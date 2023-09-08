This singing sensation is using her golden voice to change the world one note at a time!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Victory Brinker is a shining example that you’re never too young to change the world.

The 11-year-old Latrobe, PA, native is not only a talented classical singer, breaking the Guinness World Record for “Youngest Opera Singer” and an esteemed “America’s Got Talent” finalist, but she’s also using her golden voice to support scientific research, and cures for cancer, Parkinson’s and other diseases threatening human health today.

Victory Brinker (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, Victory will join Van Andel Institute for its 23rd annual “Hope on the Hill Gala.” According to the Institute, this event is their “signature celebration of science, discovery, and the heroes working to untangle the mysteries of cancer, Parkinson’s and other elusive diseases.”

This year’s theme is “Under the Sea,” where guests will “enjoy an exquisite selection of food and drinks” and a sensational performance by Victory!

Maranda caught up with Victory to learn about her forthcoming trip to Grand Rapids, her excitement for participating in a great cause at the Van Andel Institute, her advice for aspiring singers and her big plans for the future!

“Never give up! Follow your dreams, keep going and don’t give up.” ⭐ -Victory Brinker

Sponsored by Van Andel Institute.