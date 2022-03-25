GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Van Andel Institute (VAI) continues to be a West Michigan leader of biomedical research and science education programs. Beyond that, they have been a source of 100% hope for families and patients. To continue their research they partner with the Grand Rapids Griffins every year to raise fund and unite the community to take disease apart!

The 10th Annual Grand Rapids Griffins Purple Game took place last week and it was a complete success. Since the first Purple Game, the event has raised over $263,000 to improve lives and enhance health.

