GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services and Van Andel Institute have recently announced that their research has indicated that blood markers can predict depression in pregnancy. While this research is in it’s early stages, researchers are excited to share their finding and some highlights of their study:
Study Highlights
- The study, published late January in the journal Translational Psychiatry, reports that signs of inflammation in the blood reliably predict and identify severe depression in pregnancy.
- Led by co-senior authors Dr. Lena Brundin, of VAI, and Dr. Eric Achtyes, of Pine Rest and Michigan State University, this study is among the first of its kind and followed 114 volunteers from Spectrum Health’s Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics throughout their pregnancies.
- Though this test is not currently available outside of research settings, the findings could give physicians a much-needed tool to identify women who may be at risk for depression and better tailor their care throughout pregnancy.
- This could be particularly impactful, as nearly one in five new mothers experience severe depression during or after pregnancy and an estimated 14% have suicidal thoughts.