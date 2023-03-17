GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The 11th annual Purple Community Game at the Grand Rapids Griffins by Van Andel Institute took place on March 10th. The entire arena was engulfed in purple from the Griffins Jersey to the special themed concession items. But most importantly this game was to support the dedicated individuals who are passionate about beating cancer and other diseases. One of the coolest aspects of the game were the special edition jersey that the Griffins wore. They were auctioned after the game and all of the proceeds went directly to the Purple Community. You can learn more about how the Van Andel Institute continues to make a difference in our community here.