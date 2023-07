GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) —The Van Andel Institute is devoted to training the next generation of scientists. In early July, it hosted its Science on the Grand event. The STEAM conference was created by experts and teachers to support inquiry-based education. Teachers were met with tools and a network of like-minded educators at the conference. The Van Andel Institute wants to support the entire teacher and remind them what inspired them to teach.

