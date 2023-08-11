GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Last weekend, over 1,300 MINI Coopers gathered for MINI on the Mack a parade across the Mackinac Bridge in Mackinaw City to attempt to break the world record for the largest-ever MINI Cooper parade. Our friends at Van Andel Institute helped put on the event to raise awareness for diseases such as cancer and Parkinson’s.

Maranda went to the Mackinac Bridge to check out this amazing event that brings people from all over the United States and Canada together for a good cause.

>>>Take a look!

Visit VAI.org to check out everything Van Andel Institute is working on to help improve human health.

Sponsored by Van Andel Institute.