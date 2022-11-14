GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –The Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore have partnered with the Van Andel Institute to help build Girls of courage, confidence and character while educating them about STEM Careers. This month the Girls Scouts launched an expansive badge program in STEM careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The space camp that the Girl Scouts participated in at the Van Andel Institute expands education for girls in the field. Not only did these girls learn things about our universe that was out of this world, but they also learned how to take something they learned in school and expand that to reach out their communities and even the world.

At the Van Andel Institute learning reaches much farther than the classroom. For example, one of the projects at the camp was to show to scale how far the planets are from the sun. Partnering with organizations in Grand Rapids, they were able to place small models of our solar system around the city so people could really get an idea for the size and scale of the universe that we live in. The Van Andel Institute takes their learning to the streets and in this case to show the city of Grand Rapids just how big the universe we all live in is.

