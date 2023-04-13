GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This summer, the Van Andel Institute is offering a summer school solution that engages students in learning and saves teachers time. Their K-8 Project-based summer school provides project-based learning helping both the teacher and the student alike as it tackles more content in a shorter time frame.
These project-based learning units provide students with experience in the following:
- Sustained Inquiry
- Intrinsic Engagement
- Thoughtful Collaboration
- Real-World Application
- Iterative Thinking
- Cross-Curricular Connections
- Authentic Audiences
- Student Choice
You can learn more about how PBL can help your classroom here.