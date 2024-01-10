GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Join Van Andel Institute and the Kalamazoo Wings for an action-packed night!

At 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, bring the whole family to cheer on the K-Wings during Marvel Superhero Night — featuring an appearance by the Hulk — and enjoy $3 beers, sodas and hot dogs.

Look out for a Marvel Specialty Jersey auction after the game, with auction proceeds benefitting VAI. Tickets are $12.

For more information, contact Linnae Satterlee at linnae.satterlee@vai.org and register here.

Photo courtesy of VAI Purple Community

Wings Event Center

Location: 3600 Vanrick Dr, Kalamazoo, MI 49001

Phone: (269) 345-1125