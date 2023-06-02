GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4) — The Van Andel Institute has world-renowned scientists hard at work researching new ways to help cure some of the most challenging diseases. The organization has taken its expertise and has partnered with high schools to help give kids hands-on learning experiences. Maranda got to see the partnership firsthand as students from Lowell High School engaged in a science experiment focusing on helpful bacteria. Putting on their goggles and lab coats, these students were ready to ditch the traditional way of learning.

The Van Andel Institute has been very generous when it comes to connecting with classrooms. The experience that its scientists give students not only helps them better retain what they’re learning, but it even has inspired students to pursue a career in science. Some VAI scientists were once students in a classroom just like these Lowell High School students.

The Van Andel Institute offers many resources for both families and educators. You can find out all the ways Van Andel Institute helps fuel students learning here.

Sponsor The Van Andel Institute