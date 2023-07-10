GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-The Van Andel Institute for Education invites everyone to its free event, Curiosity Hour Out of this World. Have fun discovering the world of science through incredible animals and science activities. Curiosity Hour Out of this World is geared for kids ages kindergarten through 12th grade. Curiosity Hour Out of this World takes place on August 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Learn more here.

Curiosity Hour Out of this World has science activities geared for both younger and older kids. You can find activities for kindergarten and early elementary school students involving early applications of coding. All the way to more advanced activities focused for middle and high school students.

This free event also features some exciting hands-on activities. One in particular features some extreme animals and creatures you can find in the wild. Kids can reach their hands inside a covered box in excitement as they try to guess what creature it is. Some items are easier to guess than others, and some are not creatures.

Sponsor Van Andel Institute