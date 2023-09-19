GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- When exploring ArtPrize this year, add the “ArtPrize Oasis” to your list of locations and venues to visit. Located at 555 Monroe Avenue NW in Grand Rapids, the oasis is a “temporary but transformative urban expanse along the Grand River offering guests a place to regroup and recharge.” At the oasis, guests can relax and view unique art installations and activations.

They’ll also be able to connect with community members and fantastic groups and local organizations. During Maranda’s recent visit, she met with Catlin Whitington from ArtPrize, Shannon Wilson from Priority Health, and Cory Kavanagh and Linnae Satterlee from the Van Andel Institute to learn about how their organizations and companies are connecting the community to art!

“Our goal is to create classrooms where curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking thrive. And what better way to do that than get out in our great city, and view the art that is around us, and really experience that art firsthand,” Cory Kavanagh, K-12 Learning Specialist at the Van Andel Institute, said.

At the “ArtPrize Oasis,” guests can participate in fun interactive activities and events. An upcoming event for the entire community to attend is the “ArtPrize 5K Run/Walk” from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Enjoy a beautiful morning walk or run through Grand Rapids while joining community members of all ages and abilities to promote health and wellness! Learn more and register here.

Lastly, the “ArtPrize Oasis” provides a space where everyone can unleash their inner artist. Along sidewalks, guests can find messages of hope and strength written in chalk by the Van Andel Institute Purple Community. Dedicated volunteers of this grassroots fundraising program support VAI’s “mission of improving the health and enhancing the lives of current and future generations,” and you can, too! Learn more information on VAI’s website here.

Sponsored by the Van Andel Institute