GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- It is time to announce another Maranda’s Park Party Recess Unboxing Blitz contest winner! Congratulations to 11-year-old Karsen from Zeeland! He unboxed awesome prizes, such as a customized cornhole set from Wedgwood Christian Services. Another cool prize included passes to check out the Air Zoo in Kalamazoo.

Each Unboxing Blitz is special, and you never know what prize you will uncover. Congratulations to Karsen, Maranda’s Park Party Recess Unboxing Blitz winner!

There is still time to enter Maranda’s Park Party Recess Unboxing Blitz until Monday, July 24. You can sign up here and learn how your child can get a chance to unbox all these amazing prizes.