Grand Rapids, MI (WOOD) –Halloween is almost here and many of our kids are dreaming of all the candy that they will get trick or treating. Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan have some advice when it comes to what candy your child should keep and which ones, they are better off discarding. They recommend avoid sticky candies this year such as gummies, lollipops, jolly ranchers and any other type of sticky, sugary candies. The problem with these candies is they coat our teeth with an invisible film of sugar that is extremely hard to get off our teeth, which leads to cavities. Alternatives that the Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan recommend are chocolate, fruit pouches, and other non-sticky candies.

Sponsor Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan