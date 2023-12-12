GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Great things happen when the community comes together, and recently, a Meijer Store in Rockford welcomed families from West Michigan and beyond to shop for essentials to gear up for the holidays and winter season!

“The reason that we love this is because we are a company that really wants to enrich lives in the communities we serve, and that comes with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion,” Melissa Conway from Meijer said.

“We want everyone to feel comfortable in our stores. We want them to feel welcomed and have an experience that gives them everything they want, everything they need, and a lot of friendly smiles along the way.”

This kind gesture was all part of Bethany Christian Services’ “Caring for Families Holiday Shopping Event.”

Maranda’s fantastic partners, including Craig’s Cruisers, West Michigan Whitecaps, Fifth Third Bank, Choice Schools, ESCAPE Fire Safety, Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore and the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids, and WOODTV8 staff also joined in on this exciting and philanthropic event.

“I really like helping my community and spreading joy to different people, and I’m excited to help my community with this event,” Paige from the Girl Scouts of Michigan Shore to Shore stated.

Families from West Michigan, Honduras, Cuba, Congo, Afghanistan, and Burma expressed gratitude to Meijer, Bethany and Maranda’s partners by highlighting purchased items.

“Thank you, I appreciate it. My kids are going to have a great Christmas because of you guys,” one local mom stated.

Purchased items included:

Winter coats

Boots

Hats and Gloves

Home appliances and decor

Toys

Toiletries

Groceries

The holiday shopping event was an impactful evening, but helping others doesn’t have to end here. Let’s continue to look for ways to support one another where we live!

Sponsored by Bethany Christian Services and Meijer.