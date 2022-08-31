GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Students across the country are vaping in record numbers, some of these kids are being exposed to vaping as early as 2nd or 3rd grade. In Middle and High Schools students are facing peer pressure to vape. What are things parents need to know about vaping and how are our educators responding to this crisis? What are some of the real health effects of vaping? Have all your questions answered and find out more information about vaping at the free public event, The Truth About Youth Vaping- A Community Conversation. This free event takes place on September 8th from 4:30pm to 5:30pm. Both the Kent County Health Department and Talk Sooner will be there to discuss everything you need to know about vaping. Register online for the event here.