GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Research shows that 1 in 5 of our youth is vaping. Some of those kids are as young as 2nd or 3rd grade, who are already addicted to vaping. While many high schoolers are vaping, there have been increased amounts in Middle and Elementary School children. You can take the right steps by sitting down and talking with your child about vaping. On September 8th, at the Kent County Health department you can attend The Truth About Youth Vaping-A Community Conversation. This event is free to the public and will answer all your questions about youth vaping. You can sign up to register here.